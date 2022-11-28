Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids Decorating for Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Nicky Hilton Joins Her Kids in Decorating Their Home for the Holidays Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Nicky Hilton/Instagram (2)

Nicky Hilton Rothschild's family is switching gears to Christmas.

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old fashion designer shared scenes from decorating her home for the holidays with her three kids — daughters Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 4, and Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, and her 4-month-old son, whose name has not been shared publicly.

"Sunday," she captioned the series of photos on Instagram, the first of which features the mom of three posing next to a very tall Christmas tree.

The next photo shows Lily carefully situating tiny Christmas stockings as she places them on the fireplace in front of her, which is already decorated with different nutcrackers.

Another photo shows Teddy sitting on the floor with her baby brother in front of a giant white teddy bear printed with blue stars.

Hilton Rothschild previously shared her first glimpse at her three kids together in late August.

"2 months 🎂," she captioned the set of photos. The first photo showed the fashion designer holding her son as her daughters sat on either side of her, leaning in to give their baby brother a kiss.

The photos also featured the baby boy gripping one of Hilton Rothschild's fingers and a snap of her holding up a baby blue onesie that reads "My first Oscar de la Renta."

There's also a photo of the infant dressed in a onesie gifted by aunt Paris Hilton. It included some of the reality star's signature phrases like "that's hot" and "loves it," with one spot reading "Love, Aunt Paris."

Nicky Hilton with her kids

Nicky Hilton Instagram

Hilton Rothschild's pregnancy was first revealed in January when a rep for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE exclusively. She announced her baby boy's arrival in early July, though she hasn't shared the details of his birth at the time.

"We are officially a party of 5!" she wrote. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten. 💙"

The French Sole fashion designer's parents, Kathy and Rick, were the first to reveal the exciting news that the couple would be welcoming a boy earlier this year while attending the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.

"It's our first… grandson so we're very excited," Kathy told Extra, with Rick adding, "She is telling people, so I'm not speaking out of turn."