Nicky Hilton isn’t here for online trolls discussing her nephew’s appearance

After Paris Hilton shared a sweet Instagram photo posing with her 8-month-old son, Phoenix, last month, the comments section of her post became flooded with chatter from trolls who made fun of her baby’s appearance, particularly the size of his head. While it should go without saying that it’s beyond messed up to take digital digs at a baby, her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, recently reminded people why it’s not okay to make fun of an infant for any reason.

Nicky walked the red carpet at the 2023 Glamour Magazine Women of the Year event, and she was asked by Page Six about people bullying her nephew’s appearance. The mom of three didn’t mince words, telling the reporter: “I think that if you are bullying an infant then you have serious issues and you really take a look at yourself,” adding, “It’s so demented.”

Paris echoed those sentiments in response to the comments on her post, taking to Instagram Stories on Oct. 23 to address the bullying head-on. “Targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter is unacceptable,” she wrote. “This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe.”

She made her thoughts clear over on TikTok, too. “There are some sick people in this world,” she wrote in the comments section of one TikTok video. “My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

It seems being in the public eye makes it difficult for Paris to strike a balance on what she shares about her private family life. “If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother,” she explained on Instagram, “and if I do post him there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic.”