Nicky Hayen explains why he substituted Andreas Skov Olsen at half time in win over Sturm Graz

When Club Brugge emerged from the tunnel for the second half of their Champions League clash with Sturm Graz, there was a notable absence. During the break, Nicky Hayen had decided to take off Danish international Andreas Skov Olsen. The winger has been one of the sides best players this season, but he can also be frustrating. Hayen, in hos post match press conference, was asked about the decision. As reported by VP, the head coach said ‘He didn’t put enough pressure and didn’t give enough support to Seys, so I decided to replace him’.

For a player of Skov Olsen’s obvious talent, this has always been a criticism of him. It is one reason that many believe he is not playing in one of the top European leagues. On his day, he is one of if not the best player in the Belgian Pro League. However, Hayen is clearly not concerned with this. Instead, he is putting the team first and it appears if Skov Olsen is not fulfilling the role required of him, the head coach will be more than willing to make a change.

Thankfully, the move did not cost the side. Club dominated the game in Austria and should have won more than 1-0.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson