Nicklaus worried big purses will minimize other tournaments

DOUG FERGUSON
·7 min read
  • Golf legends Jack Nicklaus, left, and Fred Couples move the trophy during a foursomes match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (Alex Slitz/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
    1/4

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Golf legends Jack Nicklaus, left, and Fred Couples move the trophy during a foursomes match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (Alex Slitz/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tom Kim, of South Korea, left, shakes hands with Patrick Cantlay after Kim won the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    2/4

    Shriners Open Golf

    Tom Kim, of South Korea, left, shakes hands with Patrick Cantlay after Kim won the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra from Spain kisses the winner's trophy after his victory at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok 2022 at Stonehill Golf Club in Pathum Thani, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)
    3/4

    Thailand LIV Golf

    Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra from Spain kisses the winner's trophy after his victory at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok 2022 at Stonehill Golf Club in Pathum Thani, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tom Hoge watches his tee shot on the first hole hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    4/4

    Shriners Open Golf

    Tom Hoge watches his tee shot on the first hole hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golf legends Jack Nicklaus, left, and Fred Couples move the trophy during a foursomes match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (Alex Slitz/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Tom Kim, of South Korea, left, shakes hands with Patrick Cantlay after Kim won the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra from Spain kisses the winner's trophy after his victory at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok 2022 at Stonehill Golf Club in Pathum Thani, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)
Tom Hoge watches his tee shot on the first hole hole during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open golf tournament, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jack Nicklaus is as curious as anyone how the new PGA Tour schedule will work with $20 million purses at 10 elevated tournaments, and The Players Championship at $25 million. And that doesn't include what the majors will do.

The Memorial is one of the elevated tournaments, no surprise because the tournament Nicklaus built has long been one of the premier events this side of a major with an ideal spot on the schedule between the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

His biggest concern is it will create what amounts to two tours, and he said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan “has a little work to do to figure out how to make it work.”

“I'm not sure what to make of it yet,” Nicklaus said last week at Timuquana Country Club. “I think the tour was going to get there, but the LIV thing pushed them. That's pretty obvious. What it's done is made the PGA Tour almost two tiers. All of a sudden the other tournaments become feeders.”

Nicklaus also is involved in the Honda Classic at PGA National, which has the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation as its primary charity.

The Honda Classic field was as strong as any during the Florida swing in March for a three-year stretch ending in 2016. In recent years it has suffered from being a week after the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, and the week before the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

Those are now elevated events. The Honda Classic has an $8.4 million purse next year.

“It's been in a tough spot for the last four to five years sitting there between LA and Bay Hill. I think they'd like to get out of that spot,” Nicklaus said. "Since we're beneficiaries, I've had some reasonable talk with Jay about it. I've got a few ideas we're exploring. We're trying to figure out a way to move the date and make it more significant.

“But you know what? You go there, you'll find out the people will still be there. There will be great crowds, they'll raise a lot of money and it will do well in spite of not having some of the players. It's still pretty good.”

It's not just the Honda Classic. The Valspar Championship in the Tampa area falls after The Players and before the Dell Match Play. Still to determined are four other tournaments that will be among the elevated events with $20 million purses and how they fit into a suddenly tight schedule.

Nicklaus laughed when reminded of his career earnings that top $5.7 million.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “The golfers of today are blessed by what they do and the money they can raise and play for. It's unbelievable. But you look at the other sports, and they're doing the same thing.”

INTERNATIONAL CROWN

The best team event that doesn’t involve a cup is returning to the LPGA Tour.

South Korea-based Hanwha is the new title sponsor of the International Crown, which returns to the LPGA landscape next year at Harding Park in San Francisco. The tournament features eight countries each with four players competing in team match play.

The Hanwha LifePlus International Crown will be May 4-7.

“The 32 athletes ... will have the ultimate honor of playing under their national colors and representing their countries, one of the most exciting opportunities an athlete can experience,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

The qualifying countries will be divided into two pools and have round-robin fourballs matches the first three days. The top two countries from each pool advance to Sunday. The semifinals and championship round will be two singles matches and one foursomes match.

The countries will be determined by the women’s world ranking after the CME Group Tour Championship in November, and the players who qualify for each team will be based on the world ranking on April 2, 2023.

The International Crown typically is every other year and began in 2014. Spain won the inaugural event, followed by the United States. South Korea won the most recent event in 2018. It was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harding Park, now part of the TPC network, most recently hosted the 2020 PGA Championship. It also has held the Presidents Cup (2009) and two World Golf Championships (American Express in 2005, Match Play in 2015).

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

The PGA Tour Champions will be releasing its 2023 schedule next week, and nine tournaments will be increasing their prize money. That’s no small feat considering the 50-and-older circuit doesn't generate a level of television revenue like the PGA Tour.

“The only way we do it is through title sponsors and local organizations,” PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said. “This is not PGA Tour dollars. But from where we were in 2021 to 2023, it’s $10 million more.”

The number of tournaments will stay at 28, which includes a new event in Palm Desert, California, at Mission Hills, which the LPGA Tour left when its first major moved to Houston. The Galleri Classic will be March 24-26, a full month after the PGA Tour is in town.

“For a long time we were keeping our purses flat and just making sure we had tournaments,” Brady said. “Now we’re at a point where tournaments are competing with one another. ‘If you’re raising your purse, I’m raising mine.’ Our tournaments top to bottom are as strong as they’ve ever been.”

The tour loosely known as golf’s greatest mulligan is in a good spot. Steve Stricker picked up his tour-leading fourth win of the year last week at Timuquana. Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open among his three victories.

What the PGA Tour Champions could be missing in the coming years are some players who went to LIV Golf. That list includes Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Graeme McDowell, and further down the line Paul Casey.

“There’s definitely guys who might have played out here,” Brady said. “You never know who’s going to play or how fully committed they are. It’s probably just a handful of guys, more of them Europeans. But to be honest, we’re focused on the guys who are supporting the tour.”

GREAT STARTS

Tom Hoge opened with a 63 in Las Vegas for the first-round lead. He wound up in a tie for fourth, and so Pebble Beach remains his only PGA Tour victory.

Great starts are nothing new for Hoge.

That was the ninth time dating to the 2014-15 season that Hoge had at least a share of the 18-hole lead. Only Dustin Johnson (11) and Justin Thomas (10) have more in that time.

MONEY MATTERS

Patrick Cantlay in five times playing Las Vegas has won, been runner-up three times and tied for eighth.

His total earnings: $3,645,750.

Pat Perez in five times playing LIV Golf events has tied for 15th, tied for 29th, tied for 31st, tied for 32nd and finished 40th in the series' 48-man fields.

His total earnings, including team results: $3,837,000.

DIVOTS

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo has qualified for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball next year with Tommy Morrison, a high school senior who is 6-foot-10. ... Tiger Woods is now No. 1,206 in the world ranking, the lowest of his career. He has played only three times since November 2020 in the Masters, after which he was at No. 33. ... Steve Stricker has 11 wins on the PGA Tour Champions in 47 starts. ... Jay Haas has shot his age (68) or lower four times this year.

STAT OF THE WEEK

Eugenio Chacarra leads the Mena Tour money list with $4 million (all from his victory in the LIV Golf Bangkok event last week).

FINAL WORD

“I cannot believe I'm freaking here!” — Gabriela Then, 26, upon earning an LPGA Tour card for the first time.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Cantlay misses out on 59 and shares Vegas lead with Tom Kim

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open. If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip. Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of