Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know

Sophie Dodd
·7 min read
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood.

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020.

Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely will be married before I have my baby," she told the outlet in 2014. "I want to make sure I do it in that order."

She added, "If I'm done with my fifth album and I don't have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother."

That wasn't the only time the "Starships" singer opened up about her plans for motherhood; in 2015, she told Cosmopolitan, "I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be mommy. Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator."

In keeping with her vision, Minaj tied the knot first, saying "I do" to Petty on Oct. 21, 2019. Nine months later, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together.

On July 20, 2020, the rapper shared her pregnancy news with a series of maternity photos, captioning one, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛." She welcomed her son two months later.

Since becoming a mom, Minaj says she's "more of a forgiving person."

"I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, more good in the universe," she said during a February 2022 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I am so blessed," she continued. "I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing. So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, 'Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.' "

From his birth story to his adorable nickname and his first major milestones, here's everything to know about Nicki Minaj's baby boy.

He's a Libra

Nicki Minaj family
Nicki Minaj family

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 30, 2020, at a hospital in Los Angeles. Minaj shared the first photo of him, offering a glimpse of his tiny foot, three weeks later to mark her 1-year wedding anniversary with Petty on Oct. 21, 2020.

Minaj was in labor "all night" 

Three months after her little one's arrival, the rapper told fans about his birth story in a Twitter Q&A.

"I was butt naked," she said of the moment her water broke. "Just got out the shower & I asked him [husband Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said 'omg, I'm about to be in labor.' "

In screengrabs captured by The Shade Room, Minaj added that she was in labor "all night" and "pushed for 2 1/2 hours." She explained that at "first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him out."

He goes by the nickname "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj and her son
Nicki Minaj and her son

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Minaj first introduced her son to fans with his adorable nickname: "Papa Bear." She has yet to reveal his real name, referring to him as "Papa" and "Papa Bear" on social media. She and Petty have both leaned into the adorable nickname, dressing him in shirts with Burberry's classic Thomas Bear and even setting him up with a personalized license plate for his toy car.

Minaj changed his name "at the last minute" 

Despite keeping her little one's real name a secret, Minaj kicked off 2021 by revealing to her Barbz that she had changed his moniker "at the last minute."

"You know what his name was supposed to be? I think I might still change it," she said on her fan radio on Jan. 1, 2021, according to ET. "A lot of people said they liked it, but I said, 'Nah,' " she explained before revealing her son's initial name. "His name was going to be Ninja."

He didn't have a nanny at first

Nicki Minaj son
Nicki Minaj son

Nicki Minaj Instagram

A few weeks after welcoming her son, the rapper revealed that she had yet to hire any childcare, calling it a "difficult decision."

Responding to a fan on Twitter who asked why she couldn't hire a nanny like a "normal celebrity" because they missed her, Minaj replied, "Lol. I rlly [sic] should get one. Difficult decision tho [sic]."

She added that her baby boy wanted "undivided attention" from her. "Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked [at] me & said 'absolutely TF NOT,' " she tweeted. "He wants his undivided attention chile."

He's got a strong sense of humor

Nicki Minaj and her son
Nicki Minaj and her son

Nicki Minaj Instagram

In March 2022, the proud mom shared an adorable clip of her son playing his new favorite game, a version of peek-a-boo, which involves getting his mom's attention so that he can ignore her.

"Every day papa makes me call him so he can ignore me & look [at] me from the corner of his eye. Just so I can keep saying 'I see you' and he can pull the covers or curtains over his face & hide from me. 🙈🤫👀," she wrote, adding the game made her nervous at first. "At first I used to rlly [sic] think he was just zoning out & not hearing me & I got a lil worried. But no it's just him thinking he a lil comedian or smthn [sic]," she explained. "Lol this boy. Mama loves you so much Papa 😘."

He had a Kung Fu Panda-themed first birthday party

Nicki MInaj and her son
Nicki MInaj and her son

Nicki Minaj Instagram

To celebrate his first birthday, Minaj and Petty threw their son an epic Kung Fu Panda-themed birthday bash.

"On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear," Minaj wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the family of three. "You're the best boy in the whole wide world. I don't know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you."

The festivities included "face painting, making balloons, making headbands, [a] bouncy house, photo booth," and more, Minaj wrote on Instagram. After all the revelry, the Grammy nominee realized that "once everyone left I forgot we didn't cut the cake ‼️‼️‼️" She added that she "had to bring my baby out in his pajamas" for him to eat it.

He's got his own wheels

Minaj's baby boy got his own set of wheels for Christmas! Papa Bear officially joined the ranks of famous junior joy riders for the holidays, riding around in a tiny Lamborghini with custom plates that read "Papa Bear." It looks like he may already need his own tiny garage: his parents also threw in a kids' Mercedes for good measure.

He's a jet setter

Nicki MInaj and her son
Nicki MInaj and her son

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Baby Minaj is no stranger to private jets. At 14 months old, he joined his parents for a winter getaway around Thanksgiving. In a video Minaj posted on Instagram, she and Petty tried to get their little one to join in on a song once they'd boarded the plane together, where he danced happily in his seat.

He already has a designer wardrobe

Nicki Minaj son
Nicki Minaj son

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Baby Minaj is already dressed to impress! The tot has a closet full of designer goodies just like his mom, from an entire Yeezy sneaker collection to an armful of Dolce & Gabbana sweatsuits, Gucci tracksuits, Fendi strollers and more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — A first for Jake Maier. The second-year quarterback will be Calgary's starter Thursday night when the Stampeders (6-3) visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1). The start will be Maier's fourth in the CFL but the first with veteran Bo Levi Mitchell also on the roster. All three of Maier's previous starts came with Mitchell on the injured list. Maier replaced Mitchell in the second half of Calgary's 22-19 road win over the Toronto Argonauts last week. Maier was 14-of-18 passing for 156 ya

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi