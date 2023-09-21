Nicki Minaj's Husband Under House Arrest After Threatening Rapper Offset

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has been ordered to three months of house arrest after threatening the rapper Offset, who is married to Minaj’s musical rival Cardi B.

On Wednesday, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ordered Petty to 120 days of home detention after determining that he had violated the terms of a 2022 probation agreement. The conditions of the order include electronic monitoring, GPS and alcohol monitoring.

A court order obtained by The Hollywood Reporter says Petty “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record,” raising “concerns of Mr. Petty’s willingness to comply” with previous court orders. The order did not identify the other person with a criminal record by name.

Earlier this month, Petty and a group of friends recorded themselves appearing to taunt Offset outside of a New York City hotel where they apparently believed he was staying.

In the clips, which went viral on social media, Petty can be heard saying, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral, pussy!”

Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, responded by mocking Petty in a subsequent video where he reportedly told fans, “I’m getting off a jet, and he’s funny,” before adding that Petty was “outside” and “extremely broke.”

In 2022, Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020 and was sentenced to three years of probation. He was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 and spent four years in a New York prison.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty arrive at the Marc Jacobs fashion show on Feb. 12, 2020.

Minaj and Cardi B’s feud goes back years.

Things reportedly got physical between the rap titans in 2018 at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week.

Since then, they’ve traded barbs through their lyrics but largely refuse to talk about each other in public.

Cardi B discussed having haters in an interview on “Way Up With Angela Yee” released on Wednesday.

While she didn’t directly name Minaj or Petty, she did say, “When people don’t like me, the first thing they like to do is attack my mans.”

Cardi B and Offset attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023.

