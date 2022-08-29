Nicki Minaj ‘wishes Michael Jackson was here’ during MTV VMAs acceptance speech

Nicki Minaj said she wished “Michael Jackson was” present at the 2022 MTV VMAs ceremony.

During her acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard award, the 39-year-old rapper said that she wishes “Jackson and Whitney Houston were here”.

“I wish people understood what they went through,” she added. “I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people you think have perfect lives.”

Minaj received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, which is “presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture”, per the MTV website.

According to multiple reports, when Jackson was alive, physicians speculated that he had body dysmorphic disorder.

Jackson died aged 50 after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given to him by his personal doctor while Whitney Houston died aged 48 from accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use cited as contributing factors.

In the rest of her speech, Minaj also paid tribute to people who have given her huge opportunities. She credited Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carrey, Eminem, Britney Spears, and Rihanna.

Taylor Swift could be seen cheering on Minaj, asking people around her to stand up during the rapper’s speech.

Taylor Swift encourages people around her to stand up during Nicki Minaj's Vanguard #VMAs speech.



Swift was also spotted fangirling over Minaj by rapping all the words to her “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.

Minaj joins the likes of Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, and Missy Elliott as a Video Vanguard award winner.

