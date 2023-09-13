Nicki Minaj Transforms into a Barbie Bride (Complete with a Pink Corset and Veil!) at the 2023 VMAs

The 25-time VMA nominee is hosting and performing at the ceremony

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Nicki Minaj may be the Queen of Rap — but she’s also the queen of red carpets.

The “Barbie World” rapper, 40, ruled the MTV Video Music Awards and remained dedicated to her pink wardrobe aesthetic.

This year, she decided to go for a Barbie bridal-inspired Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with a sexy twist. Instead of it featuring a traditional gown, the number was designed with a satin corset with lace sides and a see-through skirt that delicately swept the floor.

Although she topped off the look with a lace-trimmed veil, fans could still see the star's bubblegum-hued eyeshadow and winged eyeliner underneath.

Minaj's all-pink moment comes only a year after she commanded the stage in full Barbiecore at last year's show, during which she was also crowned "Video Vanguard royalty."

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The decorated rapper, who has been nominated for 25 career VMAs alone, is a frequent award show attendee — and she always brings her fashion A-game.

All it takes is one glance at Minaj’s past VMAs looks — from a geometric mini dress with a stuffed animal train in 2011 to a skintight latex jumpsuit in 2017 — to know she is not afraid to let her bold personality shine through in her red carpet style.

A VMA legend, Minaj has also defined the award show through moments like her iconic “Anaconda” performance in 2014, and by sharing the ceremony stage with legends like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

Not only is she a serial VMA style stand-out, but she is also emceeing and performing at the ceremony, where she is nominated for six Moon Person trophies.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Nicki Minaj at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper will host the MTV award show for the second year in a row — but solo this time. Last year, she carried out her hosting duties in an emcee trio with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.

The Pinkprint songstress — who was honored with the video vanguard award in 2022 — will take the VMAs stage this year for a live debut of her latest single “Last Time I Saw You,” which dropped in late August.

In addition to her hosting gig and performance, the legendary rapper may also grace the VMAs stage to collect a Moon Person trophy, as she is nominated for six awards this year.

For her song “Super Freaky Girl,” Minaj has earned nods in three categories: best hip-hop, best visual effects and video of the year.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Nicki Minaj at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Love in the Way,” her collaboration with rapper Yung Bleu, is up for best R&B. Minaj is also a nominee for song of the summer for “Barbie World,” her Ice Spice collaboration for Barbie the Album.

The rapper is also nominated in the coveted artist of the year category alongside Swift, Karol G, Doja Cat, Beyoncé and Shakira.

The 2023 MTV VMAs are airing live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.



