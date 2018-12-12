Nicki Minaj threatens to sue Jesse Palmer in Instagram post

Nicki Minaj posted this to Instagram about Jesse Palmer on Dec. 11. (Via Instagram)

Nicki Minaj has threatened to sue Jesse Palmer. No, we’re not making that up. Welcome to the wacky world of 2018.

The rapper posted a screenshot of the ESPN college football analyst and television host alongside the threat of a lawsuit to Instagram on Tuesday. Palmer hosts a syndicated TV show for the Daily Mail and the still is of him on that show.

So it’s very reasonable to believe Minaj is referencing something said on that show and not on an ESPN college football studio show. Minaj would probably not be threatening to file a defamation suit based on Palmer’s opinions regarding the New Mexico Bowl.

Anyway, here’s the Instagram post.





You better have a good lawyer, #JessePalmer #ArnoldPalmer You just lied on me on nat’l TV & now you’re being sued. You better be able to back up what you just said about me with FACTS. #SuperFacts #Defamation 🥳 #GoodFormVIDEO link in my bio. 😋

If you’re wondering why Arnold Palmer’s name is in the Instagram post, well, we are too. The Canadian former Florida quarterback is not related to the deceased golf legend.

There’s no clip on the homepage of the Daily Mail TV site that includes Minaj to help give us a better idea of what she’s referencing. In addition to his ESPN and Daily Mail duties, Palmer also hosts the Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network.

Minaj has over 96 million followers on Instagram. She recently posted a picture with a man named Kenneth Petty that drew a backlash. Petty is a registered sex offender and was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. After serving prison time on that conviction, TMZ reported he was convicted on manslaughter charges and served seven years in prison.

