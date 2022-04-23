Nicki Minaj Says She Is 'Sober' and 'Loving Life': 'Be Gentle with Yourself'

Abigail Adams
·2 min read
MTV EMAs 2018 - Winners Room
MTV EMAs 2018 - Winners Room

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Nicki Minaj says she is in a good place.

The rapper, 39, briefly opened up about her sobriety in a series of tweets posted Thursday on Twitter.

After a Twitter user asked if she was high, the artist replied in a quote-tweet, "No I'm sober & loving life. You ?"

In a second tweet, Minaj added, "I used to b happy when I was high. Now I'm happy when I'm sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself. 🎀."

RELATED: Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Celebrates 18 Months of Sobriety: 'The Best Feeling'

In a third tweet, she said, "My eyes naturally look like that and ppl always think I'm high when I'm not wearing makeup. Plus my eyes are naturally gray & I was born in the Caribbean islands of Cuba. The 1st paragraph was 💯 true tho."

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Minaj previously talked about how motherhood has changed her. She welcomed her son, now 18 months, with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020.

During a February appearance on The Late Late Show, the "Barbie Tingz" artist told host James Corden that becoming a mother "has made me see more good in people" and "more good in the universe."

RELATED: Keith Urban Opens Up About Past Drug and Alcohol Addiction: 'I Feel Lucky It Hasn't Defined My Creativity'

"It makes you more of a forgiving person," she explained at the time, adding, "When I look at my son, I'm reminded that I am so blessed.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Says Nicki Minaj Set the Bar High for Any Other Celebrity to Host a Reunion

"I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing," Minaj continued. "So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, 'Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.' "

Minaj also recently opened up to Corden, 43, about her mental health. During an appearance on Carpool Karaoke earlier this month, the "Trollz" artist revealed that she struggles with anxiety.

"I think when you are a woman and you're in the public eye all the time, if you're not careful you can become less confident because you're being constantly scrutinized," she explained. "I just don't think it's natural. It's not natural for a human being to just always feel like everyone's critiquing them."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eric Trump Tried To Troll The Demise Of CNN+ And It Did Not Go Well

    Many critics noted the same thing to Donald Trump's son.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. The news broke just as Barnes was cleared to play in Game 4 of the Raptors' playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed two games of the series with a sprained ankle as Toronto fell behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. A video tribute showed former Raptors great Vince Carter making the announcement to Barne

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

    BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. Canada's Alphonso Davies started for Bayern and earned his fourth Bundesliga title. The 21-year-old was sidelined for nearly three months a

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Vancouver Formula E race cancelled

    An electric race car event known as Formula E and three days of related events that were set to take place in Vancouver this summer have been cancelled, according to the company promoting the event. "OSS Group has had to make the incredibly difficult decision to postpone Canadian E-Fest until 2023," the company's public relations representative said in written statement on Friday. As of Friday evening, the Canadian E-Fest website was still marketing the event, which was set to include a concert

  • Nurse says it would be a "heckuva challenge" to come back from 0-3

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars

  • Fred VanVleet out of Raptors' elimination game vs. Sixers with left hip strain

    TORONTO — Raptors star guard Fred VanVleet left Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday with an injury. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that VanVleet would not return to the elimination game due to a left hip strain. Toronto trailed the best-of-seven series 3-0 heading into the game. VanVleet missed a total of 13 games with a bruised right knee as the Raptors' regular season wound down. He ave