Nicki Minaj Says She’ll Release Her Next Album in October

Nicki Minaj plans to drop an album this October. The rap queen casually dropped the news on her Twitter Monday, sharing that the LP will drop on Oct. 20 later this year.

“10/20/23 The Album,” she tweeted.

It’s unclear if the album will be named The Album given her capitalization — but if she does, she’d follow the likes of Blackpink and Jonas Brothers who gave that title to their LPs. (Meanwhile, boygenius named their album The Record.)

Barbz shared their excitement for the surprise news in the comments. Ice Spice responded with an emoji of a monkey covering her eyes. (Minaj joined Spice on a remix of “Princess Diana” and they’re set set to release duet “Barbie World” from the Barbie film soundtrack later this summer.)

The upcoming LP will be her first album drop since 2018’s Queen, which featured tracks such as “Barbie Tingz,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “Good Form.” Since Queen, Minaj re-released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty in 2021.

It’s been a year of steady releases and collaborations for Minaj. She joined Sexyy Red for “Pond Town 2,” Kim Petras for “Alone,” and YoungBoy NBA for “WTF.”

She also dropped solo single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” in early March. The visual finds the rapper in her native Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival 2023. In the clip, she drops fiery rhymes as she frolics in a robe and bathing suits poolside flanked by the Caribbean sea. She also strolls down city streets and goes for joy rides at night. “Who the fuck told bitches they was me now?” she questions early in the track.

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” marked her first solo release since last year’s Dr. Luke-produced chart-topper “Super Freaky Girl.“

