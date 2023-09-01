Nicki Minaj Returns With New Single ‘Last Time I Saw You’

Nicki-Minaj-Last-Time-I-Saw-You - Credit: Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj released the first glimpse into her Pink Friday sequel with new track, “Last Time I Saw You” released Friday.

The sentimental new song follows last year’s massive Number One hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” in March.

“I wish I’d hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you/I wish I didn’t waste precious time the night when I called you,” sings Minaj in the airy hook. “I wish I remembered to say I’d do anything for you/Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I’d bore you.”

Minaj’s upcoming record Pink Friday 2 will follow her monumental 2010 debut, Pink Friday. In the years since 2018’s Queen, Minaj reissued her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty in 2021 and dropped the compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1 last year.

Although Pink Friday 2 was originally scheduled to arrive on Oct. 20, Minaj will now release the album on Nov. 17. Though she didn’t state the exact reason for the delay, Minaj wrote on X that it was due to “some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time.”

