Nicki Minaj makes history as 'Super Freaky Girl' soars to No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100

Nicki Minaj’s week is certainly off to a “super” start.

Minaj’s track, “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak,” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the first solo female rap track to debut atop the chart since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” back in 1998. Hill’s debut and sole solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” also entered number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

James’ original release never even cracked the top 20, peaking at 16. Then in 1990, M.C. Hammer sampled “Super Freak” for the Grammy-winning “U Can’t Touch This.” But while the emcee nailed down the top spot on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart, the song only went as high as eight on the Hot 100.

'Global superstar': Nicki Minaj to perform, receive Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj's new song, "Super Freaky Girl," debuts at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It's the first solo female rap track to debut atop the chart since 1998.

The Billboard Hot 100 factors in total consumption via digital downloads, streams and radio airplay. The 89,000 digital downloads that “Super Freaky Girl” notched mark the biggest digital sales week of any track this year.

The artist, born Onika Tanya Maraj, reacted on Twitter following the milestone.

After retweeting accounts that announced the feat, Minaj simply wrote “You did it,” with the holding-back-tears emoji. The tweet was directed at Minaj’s fan base, affectionately referred to as “barbiez” or “barbz” for short.

“Super Freaky Girl” will be on Minaj’s fifth full-length album, which is “coming soon,” according to a release.

Best celebrity photos of 2022 so far: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Lizzo and more

You did it 🥹 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 22, 2022

Coming Sunday – Minaj’s gig as one of three guest hosts for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The five-time VMA winner will co-host the award show alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow in Newark, New Jersey.

Minaj is also nominated for two VMAs and will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Past recipients include Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Janet Jackson.

Story continues

Three's Company: LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow to host 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

In addition to the original track, Minaj gave fans both a remix featuring her alter ego “Roman” and the acapella version of the song. She debuted “Super Freaky Girl” during the premiere episode of her show “Queen Radio” on Amp, a new live radio app from Amazon. The song was co-produced by Dr. Luke, the music producer who has been in a legal battle with Kesha since 2014. He has worked with Minaj in the past and was behind Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which featured Minaj and topped the Hot 100 in 2020.

What we know: Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty on probation, house arrest for not registering as sex offender

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nicki Minaj's 'Super Freaky Girl' debuts atop Billboard Hot 100 chart