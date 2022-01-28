Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Are Releasing a New Song Together

Nicki Minaj is breaking her music hiatus to release a new single with Lil Baby. On Jan. 26, the rapper teased their upcoming collaboration with a photo of the two from what looks like an unreleased music video, tweeting "DO WE HAVE A PROBLEM!? "BABY X BARBIE PINK FRIDAY FEB. 4." The title of the song has yet to be revealed, but it's set to drop next Friday.

Minaj's new collaboration comes just after she teamed up with Jesy Nelson for Nelson's debut solo single, "Boyz," and appeared on the remix of BIA's "Whole Lotta Money." Minaj hasn't released a single of her own since last year, when her "Beam Me Up Scotty" mixtape hit major streaming for the first time. The mixtape contained three new songs - "Fractions," "Seeing Green," and "Crocodile Teeth (Remix)" - with features from old labelmates Drake and Lil Wayne.

Although she's kept a relatively low profile over the past year, Minaj has been in the headlines for a harassment lawsuit filed against her by Jennifer Hough, her husband's alleged rape victim. Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was previously convicted for attempting to rape Hough at knifepoint in 1994. The harassment lawsuit alleges that Minaj "directly and indirectly intimidated, harassed and threatened [Hough] to recant her legitimate claim that Defendant Petty raped her." According to "People," the case was dropped as of Jan. 12, but in a statement, Hough's lawyer said, "The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!"