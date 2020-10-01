Nicki Minaj Has Given Birth To Her First Child

From Delish

Nicki Minaj is officially a mom. TMZ reports that the rapper welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday in Los Angeles. There's no word on the baby's gender or name just yet.

In July, Minaj announced the news she was expecting her first baby with a series of maternity photos on Instagram. "Preggers," she captioned the posts.

The rapper started pregnancy rumors earlier this year, when a fan asked her to share baby bump photos on Twitter. "Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet," she wrote.

Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet 🥰☺️😘 https://t.co/E5bf12pAek — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Minaj revealed her marriage to Petty during an episode of Queen Radio last year. "We did get our marriage license," she said. "I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

The news of Minaj welcoming her first child comes a little over a year after she first fueled speculation that she could be pregnant on Chance the Rapper’s "Zanies and Fools" track.

Minaj rapped on the July 2019 track, "“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy. / Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

In 2018, the rapper opened up to ELLE about being single. "I remember feeling like I could do anything at one time in my life" she said. "And somewhere along the line, I just started second guessing myself, for whatever reason. As soon as I realized that I could actually live and breathe, and eat and sleep, and walk and talk without having a boyfriend, something clicked in me."

