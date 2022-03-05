Nicki Minaj Fronts Heaven by Marc Jacobs' New Spring Campaign

Heaven by Marc Jacobs has unveiled its latest Spring 2022 campaign starring Nicki Minaj as its lead.

Lensed by Harley Weir, the visuals feature the "Do We Have a Problem?" rapper dressed in two fits from the brand's new collection. Minaj's first ensemble includes a white Heaven Logo Baby Tee and the Multi Buckle Kiki Boot in black. As for her second look, the artist stuns in a matching Punk Corset and Punk Playground Star Jeans set paired with blue platform heels.

Meanwhile, actor Mena Suvari recreated 1999's American Beauty movie poster, where her character Angela Hayes is seen baring it all in a bed of roses. For Marc Jacob's campaign, Suvari opts for the Fuzzy Logo Bodysuit and Love Park Kiki Boot while being surrounded by rose petals.

The first drop of Heaven by Marc Jacobs' spring range is now available online. Drop two will release in April, which will be accompanied by stills from Comedy Central’s Hi Octane. The third release will debut in May featuring psychedelic graphics by Elliot Shields.