Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Pink Friday 2’ on Her Birthday — See the Track List

On October, Minaj described the record as "the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far"

Nicki Minaj is celebrating a new “Moment 4 Life.”

The rapper announced she finally dropped her highly anticipated album Pink Friday 2 — a sequel to her platinum certified debut album Pink Friday — on her 41st birthday, after several delays.

Minaj posted a video to her Instagram sharing the whopping 22-song tracklist, which includes collaborations with Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Lil Wayne, J. Cole and several others. Her hit single “Super Freaky Girl,” which was released last August and debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 100, was also listed.

The video starts off showing a pink airplane flying through pink skies with the words, “Pink Friday 2” written across. “The airline is ready to make its descent, buckle up,” Minaj could be heard saying. The scene then changed to the pink interior of the plane as Minaj’s voice could be heard saying once again, “As we prepare for landing, please make sure your tray tables are put back up and your seatbelts are tightly fastened.”

The video zooms in on a pink phone, which features the song tracks: “Are You Gone Already,” “FTCU,” “Beep Beep,” “Falling 4 U,” “Let Me Calm Down (feat. J. Cole),” “RNB (feat. Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang),” “Pink Birthday,” “Cowgirl (feat. Lourdiz),” “Everybody (feat. Lil Uzi Vert),” “Big Difference,” “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” “Forward From Trini (feat. Skillibeng & Skeng),” “Pink Friday Girls,” “Super Freaky Girl,” “Bahm Bahm,” “My Life,” “Nicki Hendrix (feat. Future),” “Blessings (feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard),” “Last Time I Saw You” and “Just the Memories.”

She even has a song called “Barbie Dangerous,” which appears to be a nod to her contribution to the Barbie movie soundtrack. And just like the original Pink Friday, she has another collaboration with Drake in the form of the song "Needle."

Charlotte Rutherford Nicki Minaj's artwork for 'Pink Friday 2.'

Minaj originally hinted at the album in 2020, after posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) a message that read, “PF2.” She then thrilled the Barbz back in June when she announced her upcoming album would be a sequel to her seminal 2010 record Pink Friday. However, she also announced that the record, originally slated for Oct. 20, would be pushed to Nov. 17.

Pink Friday 2, was pushed back one more time, with the “Chun-Li” artist announcing during a livestream in October that the new release date would be Dec. 8. She shared that the decision to push it back was made largely due to the fact that the vinyl pressing of the album wasn’t going to be ready until the week of Dec. 1.

In the livestream, she also described how much it meant to her to finally get to release the album and expressed just how “proud” of the project she is. “I am so filled with emotion about it because, as y’all know, it’s been a long time coming,” she said.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage Nicki Minaj performs on stage during the London Leg of Pink Friday Reloaded tour 2012 at 02 Arena on October 30, 2012 in London, England while promoting the original 'Pink Friday.'

Despite the delays, Minaj has given fans several teases of the highly anticipated project by sharing the album artwork, dropping the single “Last Time I Saw You” and previewing an unreleased track at the MTV VMAs, which she emceed for the second year in a row.

“I have never in my life been so in love with something that I’m working on,” the rapper went on to say while discussing the five-year gap between her latest album and 2018’s Queen. “Pink Friday 2 the album is something that has been coming for the last five years. It is the album that I had writer’s block for a long time because I was pregnant and didn’t want to say freaky stuff and all that.”

She continued, “This entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far. I can stand by that. I will bet any amount of money that Pink Friday 2 the album is going to make people fall in love immediately.”

Pink Friday 2 is now available for purchase and on streaming platforms.



