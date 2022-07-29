Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her 6-Part Documentary Series Nicki : 'Coming Soon'

Nicki Minaj Drops First Trailer for Her Upcoming Documentary

Nicki Minaj is giving fans a first look at her documentary.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated rapper released the first trailer for her highly-anticipated project, titled Nicki. Sharing the two-minute clip on Twitter, Minaj wrote, "Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn't know you needed. Love you so much."

The trailer begins with a well known video of a young Minaj, 39, rapping before she's heard saying in a voiceover, "You don't get a manual on how to be a famous rapper."

The "Starships" rapper is then seen on camera and adds, "You just learn it as you go," as footage of her snapping photos with fans, performing at arenas, and getting off of a private jet is shown.

The clip continues with peak moments of Minaj's career as she shares a message about her younger self. "I think the woman back then, she wasn't afraid to fail. Female rappers weren't really charting at the time."

"I'm fighting for the girls who never feel like they could win," she adds, her hit single "Chun Li" playing in the background.

The trailer then shows a standout moment in the earlier days of Minaj's career, when Taylor Swift praised the rapper on Twitter.

"Driving back from rehearsals listening to Super Bass by @nickiminaj OVER AND OVER. I'm obsessed with this song," Swift on Jan. 8, 2011.

After the tweet is shown, Minaj clarifies, "I never wanted to be mainstream. Mainstream came to me. I take an art form of rap very serious."

Speaking to the reality of being a female rapper, she adds, "I think that we just don't get the respect that men do. You constantly feel like you're doing something wrong, and so you just stop doing period. This industry is just not a loving, supportive place. It pretends sometimes, but it's just not."

Highlights of her career continue to be featured in the trailer as Minaj goes on to say, "I could medicate myself and tell myself it's okay. But when the high comes down, when you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself. It's time for me to grow up and start loving myself."

Footage of Minaj's happy moments with her husband, Kenneth Petty, are included in the montage, along with a clip of the star appearing to write lyrics on a notepad.

"I became the strongest I've ever been in my life. And then I just started rapping. I still can remember the great feeling, and the moment when I wanted the night to last forever. I have to make music in order to stay sane," she confesses as her 2010 single "Moment 4 Life" is heard.

The trailer dubs the documentary as "a story so raw, it can only be told by a legend that's real."

"I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can't help but reflect on what I'm including in this doc," Minaj wrote on Instagram. "Some things are so personal, it's scary. It's like NOTHING you've seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support."

The six-part documentary has not yet been given a release date, though the "Rumors" rapper wrote that the project is "Coming out SOONER THANK [sic] YOU THINK."