Nicki Minaj confirms birth of baby boy in September by sharing congratulations note from Beyoncé

Nicki Minaj has confirmed she gave birth to a baby boy in September.

On Thursday, the rapper uploaded a series of photographs of handwritten notes from her celebrity friends congratulating her on the news.

The first note is signed by Beyoncé, who told Minaj: “Welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family, B.”

The second is from Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West and reads “congrats! We love you!”

Other notes featured in Minaj’s post include one from Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci and fashion model Winnie Harlow.

Minaj, who married Kenneth Petty in 2019, thanked her well-wishers in the caption below.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she wrote.

"It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favourite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

The post has garnered more than two million likes and thousands of comments, including ones from Kardashian West and the fashion designer Mark Fast.

The “Anaconda” rapper first revealed she was pregnant in July.

Minaj shared the news on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of her cradling her baby bump.

For one photo, she wore a floral bikini and high heels and had her hair styled in bright yellow curls.

In another image, Minaj was styled in a carnival costume that came complete with tasselled knickers and white stockings.

In a third photo, Minaj was pictured reclining on a sofa with her hand on her bump in a bikini and a pair of platform stilettos.

In the caption below, Minaj wrote: "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."