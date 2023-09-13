Nicki Minaj Is a Bridal Barbie at the 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj returned to her Barbiecore roots at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper—who dubbed herself “Barbie” long before the doll took over the globe this year—made a grand appearance on this year’s red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The star put her own romantic spin on lingerie dressing in a pale pink gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a strapless satin bodysuit and a transparent lace mermaid skirt that fanned out into a circular train. A matching see-through veil with lace trim completed the look.

The rapper finished the monochromatic ensemble with floral-shaped earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, and an array of diamond rings. Her opulent glam look included a sparkling eye look with pink shadow and sharp cat-eye liner, as well as a nude lip and extra-long bejeweled pink nails.

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Minaj is up for six awards tonight, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. The host is also set to take the stage twice to perform, both as a solo act and as part of the night’s tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. For the latter, she will join Lil Wayne, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, and LL Cool J.

At last year’s awards, Minaj received the Video Vanguard Award and treated the audience to a mash-up performance of hits including “Monster,” “Moment 4 Life,” and “Anaconda.” She transformed the VMAs stage into a Barbie DreamHouse in a tribute to her fans, the Barbz, complete with a matching Barbiecore look composed of a bedazzled corset with crystal-covered sleeves, a flared light-pink skirt, and black platform boots with hot-pink laces.

