Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Her Father's Death: 'I Find Myself Wanting to Call Him All the Time'

Nicki Minaj is breaking her silence on the death of her father.

Sharing a lengthy letter to fans on her website Friday following the re-release of her 2009 mixtake Beam Me Up Scotty, the singer shared that she isn't ready to discuss the "devastating loss" of her father Robert Maraj following a February hit-and-run.

"Tho I can't really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life," the 38-year-old wrote. "I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he's gone. Life is funny that way."

"May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed," she continued.

Maraj was 64 years old when he was struck by driver Charles Polevich, 70, in Long Island, New York. Last month, Minaj's mother filed a $150 million lawsuit against Polevich.

In a statement posted on social media, her lawyer Ben Crump claimed that Polevich was "not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help."

"Polevich's behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral," Crump continued. "We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj's death!"

Nassau County Police said Maraj was hit by a vehicle in Mineola while on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue around 6 p.m. local time, according to TMZ, which also reported that Maraj was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Although it's unclear what their relationship was like at the time of his death, she had previously been open about the issues she and her mother Carol had had with Maraj.

In Friday's letter, she also wrote about the recent death of rapper DMX.

"The passing of DMX hit me like a ton of bricks," she wrote. "Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with. I adored him. Blessings to his family."