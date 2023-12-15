Nicki Minaj blocks release of Kanye West collab ‘New Body’

Kanye West had some choice words for Nicki Minaj after she rejected his request to clear her verse for his single “New Body,” which he wanted to include on his new project.

With that refusal postponing the release of his new album “Vultures,” Kanye hasn’t taken the rejection too well, as evidenced by newly surfaced video on social media.

“I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster.’ I supported her career,” he claimed during the “Vultures” listening session in Vegas. “So I don’t know what it is.”

The video captures the rapper ranting with a crowd gathered around him including Ty Dolla $ign, who apparently also wasn’t too thrilled about Minaj blocking the song.

Minaj responded in an Instagram live video on Friday, telling fans she’s focused on promoting her new album, “Pink Friday 2."

“Chile, that train has left the station,” she said in the video “OK? No disrespect in any way.”

The “Barbie World” rapper also added, “Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys,” she told her followers.

“New Body” was first recorded by West, Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign in 2018 for Ye’s album “Yandhi,” but was eventually scrapped. In 2020, Minaj’s verse was leaked and the demo went viral on TikTok.

At the time, Minaj was eager to release the single, telling Hot 106, “‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. … Everybody knows that’s the hit that got away.”

West has yet to reveal the release date for “Vultures.”

———