So, Nicki Minaj is beefing with Boris Johnson over the vaccine on Twitter

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

In news nobody ever quite saw coming: rapper Nicki Minaj has had a bit of a public falling out with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, who said the bestselling artist "should be ashamed" of herself for tweeting 'myths' about the COVID-19 vaccine.

To recap, Nicki initially took to social media to say she is yet to be vaccinated (but that she likely will later get the jab for work purposes and after 'doing more research') and that she'd heard through her cousin that his friend who received the vaccine later went on to become impotent. This story is unsubstantiated, and neither swollen testes or impotence is recognised by the NHS as a possible vaccine side effect.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," Nicki told her 22 million followers. "So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

In a previous tweet, she also encouraged her followers to stay safe and to keep wearing their face masks correctly.

Yesterday, a reporter then asked the Prime Minister and Professor Whitty about Nicki's 'my cousin's friend' tweet during a press conference and it was clear for all to see that the medical advisor was less than impressed by the rapper. Boris, on the other hand, very much pulled a Mariah 'I don't know her' in response.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Speaking from Downing Street, Professor Whitty said, "There are a number of myths that fly around, some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare. That happens to be one of them."

Story continues

He then implied that Nicki "should be ashamed" for using her platform to spread mistruths about the vaccine which has the power to save lives and prevent people from becoming seriously ill with coronavirus.

"People that go around trying to discourage other people from taking a vaccine which could be life-saving or prevent them from having life-changing injuries to themselves... Many of those people I regret to say will know they are pedalling untruths but they still do it," he said. "In my view, they should be ashamed."



Boris Johnson then said that he prefers to listen to a GP named Nikki Kanani instead of Nicki Minaj, throwing out a low-key diss by saying he's not overly familiar with her work.

"I am not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be. But I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, a superstar GP of Bexley who has appeared many times before you, who will tell you vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them.

"That's why I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani."

Photo credit: Richard Pohle - Getty Images

After clips of the press conference circulated on Twitter, Nicki retweeted one of Professor Whitty and added, "I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!"

So, hopefully there's still a potential for the two to collaborate on a track in future?

You Might Also Like