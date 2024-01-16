Nicki Minaj Adds 13 Shows to Pink Friday 2 World Tour 'Plus More on the Way': See the New Dates
Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour is set to kick off on March 1 in Oakland, California
Barbz, you now have more chances to see Nicki Minaj live this year.
On Tuesday, the rap icon announced she's extending her upcoming Pink Friday 2 World Tour with 13 additional shows throughout the United States and Europe — "plus more on the way," she told fans on X (formerly Twitter).
According to a Live Nation press release, Minaj, 41, has already sold out more than 25 arena concerts, meaning the Pink Friday 2 World Tour is already her best selling to date.
Related: Nicki Minaj Recalls Last Phone Call with Father Before His Death: 'Something Said, Pick Up the Phone' (Exclusive)
Set to kick off March 1 in Oakland, California, the tour will now make additional stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, Toronto and New York City on its North American leg. Minaj also announced new shows in the Netherlands, Scotland, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden.
The "Super Bass" performer is hitting the road in support of her latest album Pink Friday 2, which acts as a sequel to her 2010 debut Pink Friday. In a social media post on Tuesday, Minaj teased the show's setlist, telling fans it'll feature "sprinkles from other albums. But it’s def the PF2 Tour."
Minaj also confirmed she'll perform early hits like "Pound the Alarm" and "Starships" — which she recently stopped singing abruptly during a New Year's Eve performance at the nightclub E11EVEN in Miami, telling the crowd of the 2012 smash at the time, "I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? Stupid song."
Related: Nicki Minaj Slams Her Hit 'Starships,' Says She Won't Perform It Anymore: It's a 'Stupid Song'
In another X post on Tuesday, she expressed appreciation for fans and further teased the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. "Thank you all. This will be my best tour BY FAR to date. You have my word. You will get a hundred times your money’s worth," wrote Minaj.
Tickets for the newly announced Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates first become available to purchase through a Citi presale on Tuesday. Following additional presales throughout the week, tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. local time. More information is available at Minaj's website and Ticketmaster.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
See below for the complete list of Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates.
Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Mar 21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED
Mar 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Mar 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED
Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
Apr 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden - JUST ADDED
Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Apr 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center - JUST ADDED
Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Apr 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED
May 01 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED
May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
May 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
May 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome - JUST ADDED
May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
May 28 – London, UK – The O2
May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – JUST ADDED
May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live - JUST ADDED
Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Jun 04 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – JUST ADDED
Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
Jun 09 – Paris, France - Accor Arena - JUST ADDED
Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – JUST ADDED
Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena – JUST ADDED
*Festival Performance
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.