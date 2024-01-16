Nicki Minaj Adds 13 Shows to Pink Friday 2 World Tour 'Plus More on the Way': See the New Dates

Minaj's Pink Friday 2 World Tour is set to kick off on March 1 in Oakland, California

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Nicki Minaj performs in New Jersey in September 2023

Barbz, you now have more chances to see Nicki Minaj live this year.

On Tuesday, the rap icon announced she's extending her upcoming Pink Friday 2 World Tour with 13 additional shows throughout the United States and Europe — "plus more on the way," she told fans on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a Live Nation press release, Minaj, 41, has already sold out more than 25 arena concerts, meaning the Pink Friday 2 World Tour is already her best selling to date.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Nicki Minaj at the MTV VMAs in New Jersey in September 2023

Set to kick off March 1 in Oakland, California, the tour will now make additional stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, Toronto and New York City on its North American leg. Minaj also announced new shows in the Netherlands, Scotland, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark and Sweden.

The "Super Bass" performer is hitting the road in support of her latest album Pink Friday 2, which acts as a sequel to her 2010 debut Pink Friday. In a social media post on Tuesday, Minaj teased the show's setlist, telling fans it'll feature "sprinkles from other albums. But it’s def the PF2 Tour."

Minaj also confirmed she'll perform early hits like "Pound the Alarm" and "Starships" — which she recently stopped singing abruptly during a New Year's Eve performance at the nightclub E11EVEN in Miami, telling the crowd of the 2012 smash at the time, "I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? Stupid song."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Nicki Minaj performs in New Jersey in September 2023

In another X post on Tuesday, she expressed appreciation for fans and further teased the Pink Friday 2 World Tour. "Thank you all. This will be my best tour BY FAR to date. You have my word. You will get a hundred times your money’s worth," wrote Minaj.

Tickets for the newly announced Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates first become available to purchase through a Citi presale on Tuesday. Following additional presales throughout the week, tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. local time. More information is available at Minaj's website and Ticketmaster.

Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2 World Tour Poster

See below for the complete list of Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates.

Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mar 21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – JUST ADDED

Mar 22 – Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Mar 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED

Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Mar 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Apr 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden - JUST ADDED

Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Apr 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center - JUST ADDED

Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Apr 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – JUST ADDED

May 01 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – JUST ADDED

May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

May 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome - JUST ADDED

May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

May 28 – London, UK – The O2

May 29 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro – JUST ADDED

May 30 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live - JUST ADDED

Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Jun 04 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena – JUST ADDED

Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

Jun 09 – Paris, France - Accor Arena - JUST ADDED

Jun 11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena – JUST ADDED

Jun 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena – JUST ADDED

*Festival Performance



