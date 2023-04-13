Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been reported missing by police.

The actor, 36, who starred in the hit children's show "Drake & Josh" from 2004 to 2007, was last seen in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Wednesday night.

Police say Bell is considered "missing and endangered".

In a post on Facebook - which referred to Bell by his first name, Jared - Daytona Beach Police Department wrote: "Officers are looking for Jared Bell.

"He should be travelling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 12 April, just before 9pm."

Bell, who is originally from California, starred as the character Drake Parker alongside co-star Josh Peck on the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh.

He later starred in the animated TV series Avengers Assemble, voicing Spider-Man, and as Timmy Turner in a live-action film adaptation of Nickelodeon hit "The Fairly Odd Parents".

In June 2021, Bell entered a guilty plea during a case involving attempted child endangerment.

The charges related to an online incident involving a 15-year-old fan in 2017.

Bell, who was 31 at the time of the incident, said he did not know the girl's age at the time and that "all conversation and communication stopped" when he became aware.

He admitted child endangerment and disseminating material harmful to juveniles.

Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.