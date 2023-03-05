Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Named Favorite Movie; ‘Wednesday’ ‘SpongeBob Square Pants’, Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown Among Winners — Full List

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was named Favorite Movie at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight. Other big winners include Wednesday as Favorite Family TV Show, and its star Jenna Ortega as Favorite Female TV Star (Family), along with kid-fave SpongeBob Squarepants as Favorite Animated Show and Stranger Things alum Millie Brown Brown, who scored the Favorite Movie Actress award for Enola Holmes, and Enola Holmes 2. The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder landed the top Favorite Kids TV Show honor. See the full list below.

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, who also was named Favorite Female Creator, the show aired live on Nick from L.A’s Microsoft Theater. Highlights included Awkwafina and Halle Bailey sliming their The Little Mermaid co-star Melissa McCarthy in a dunk tank filled with over 1,500 gallons of Slime, and a performance of “California Breeze,” by Lil Baby, from his chart-topping third studio album, It’s Only Me, joined by his kids.

More from Deadline

Adam Sandler received the Special King of Comedy Silver Blimp award for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician. Sandler accepted the award from a giant throne on the KCA stage before getting decimated in Nickelodeon’s iconic Slime.

Pete Davidson, Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos, along with cast cast members from Paramount Pictures’ upcoming sci-fi action film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Transformers’ heroic leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime.

Other notable appearances included celebrities Landon Barker, Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, MrBeast, Dixie D’Amelio, Dwayne Johnson, Keegan-Michael Key, Lil Uzi Vert, Peyton List, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Lilly Singh, and Nickelodeon talent including That Girl Lay Lay (That Girl Lay Lay); Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen, Ceci Balagot and Case Walker (Monster High The Movie); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan), who will perform his brand-new single, “I Just Wanna,” produced by Jermaine Dupri.

Story continues

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Wednesday

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

MasterChef Junior

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Minions: The Rise of Gru

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE SONG

“As It Was”- Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Dove Cameron

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Harry Styles (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY

Ninja Kidz TV

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Serena Williams

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET

Olivia Benson Swift

FAVORITE BOOK

Harry Potter Book Series

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.