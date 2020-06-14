Nickelodeon announces SpongeBob SquarePants is LGBTQ+

Photo credit: Nickelodeon - YouTube

SpongeBob SquarePants is officially part of the LGBTQ+ community following an announcement by Nickelodeon.

The channel's official Twitter account posted a tweet to celebrate Pride Month which read: "Celebrating Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month".

The message was accompanied by an image of SpongeBob wearing a rainbow striped tie and with a rainbow tint drawn on his body, along with images of established LGBTQ+ characters Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger and Korra from Avatar: The Last Airbender spin-off Legends of Korra, both of whom are also wearing rainbow colours.

Nickelodeon turned off replies to the tweet except for people they follow but the few comments on the tweet celebrated the news and other fans also praised Nickelodeon and SpongeBob on their own accounts.

One wrote, "Did they just confirm SpongeBob as gay and then turn off the replies. If so I love this for him", while another commented, "so happy for SpongeBob ... really though you love to see it".

Another fan simply wrote, "We stan SpongeBob", with another adding, "asexual is trending solely because of SpongeBob and I love it! We support you SpongeBob!"

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h

— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

SpongeBob SquarePants has been airing since 1999 and has so far produced 12 seasons and two feature-length movies, 2004's The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and 2015's Sponge Out Of Water, with a third movie called Sponge On The Run scheduled for release in August 2020 (which is set to feature an incredible cameo by Keanu Reeves).

SpongeBob SquarePants airs on Nickelodeon, with some episodes also available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

