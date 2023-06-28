Nickelback to be inducted into B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame, gets star on Vancouver's Granville Street

The Alberta-founded band recorded most of the hits — that propelled them to success — in B.C. (Richard Beland - image credit)

Canadian rock band Nickelback is being inducted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame, getting a star on Granville Street's StarWalk in Vancouver in recognition of their international success and contribution to the province's entertainment industry.

The induction ceremony will take place on Wednesday afternoon with all four members of the band in attendance. Their star is placed next to those of Michael J. Fox and Sarah McLachlan on the 800 block of Granville Street, between the Orpheum and Commodore theatres.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The post-grunge rock band — who hail from Hanna, Alta., and moved to B.C. in the mid-1990s — gained international recognition with songs such as How You Remind Me and Photograph, which were recorded in B.C. Nickelback has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame last spring.

Despite their commercial accomplishments, Nickelback has a reputation for being one of mainstream music's most "hated" acts, from getting vocal ridicule for their music to being the subject of humorous meme, said Bill Allman, president of the BC. Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Their polarizing reputation does not deter their selection as inductees, however, Allman said.

"For some reason I don't entirely understand, Nickelback has become everybody's favourite band to hate," Allman told CBC News.

"I've had some people say, 'Go home, Nickelback. I wouldn't listen to them.' Well, then don't. I'm sure there's 50 million people who are happy to."

'A great, classic Canadian rock band'

Thomas Jenkins, who described himself a Nickelback fan, told CBC News he seen the band live twice.

He said he also plans to attend their upcoming concert at Rogers Arena.

"They're a great, classic Canadian rock band," said Jenkins, who passed by the star in downtown Vancouver on Tuesday.

Other passersby said they acknowledge the band's fame despite not being regular listeners.

Bernadette Wylie said she does not understand Nickelback's divisive reputation.

"I don't know if it's just banter, being Canadian, but they're not too bad," she said.

"It's always nice to embrace anyone from Canada that's iconic, but I think it's good for them to be recognized for their contributions."

Nancy Harding said she enjoys Nickelback's music and likes how their music can get personal, citing their autobiographical song, Photograph.

"Have they listened to their music or do they just have an opinion before they listen?" she said of the negative comments.

'They built their career in B.C.'

Allman said Nickelback built their career in B.C., and a majority of their albums were recorded in the province, particularly the hits that propelled their success.

"They built their career in B.C. clubs and bars, and then went stratospheric with those first albums," said Allman.

Nickelback joins more than 300 inductees whom the BCEHOF has recognized "for their significant contribution to the province's entertainment industry and cultural landscape."

"It's a no-brainer," said Allman.

"They've been on our radar for years. They're at the top of B.C. stars for sure."