Nick Viall Says Wedding Planning Has 'Been Fun' and 'Not Super Stressful' (Exclusive)

"The decisions we've made are so far easy and we're just excited to see where it goes," Viall said of planning his upcoming nuptials to fiancé Natalie Joy

Corine Solberg/Getty

So far, Nick Viall has found wedding planning to be stress-free.

The Bachelor alum, 42, spoke to PEOPLE about his upcoming nuptials to fiancé Natalie Joy at Oceana's 16th annual SeaChange Summer Party on Saturday.

When asked how the process has been for the couple, Viall responded, “So far, so good. We’re still in the early stages of planning. We’ve had a really busy year, a really great year.”

“We just got back from Wisconsin at the lake house and trying to enjoy that,” he explained to PEOPLE at the event, held at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, California.

As for the wedding planning itself, the reality star told PEOPLE, “It's been fun, but so far not super stressful. The decisions we've made are so far easy and we're just excited to see where it goes.”

Speaking to what his fiancé wishes to see on their big day, Viall added: “As long as she's happy, I'm happy. So that's easy for me.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Since previously expressing that the couple doesn’t want a long engagement, Viall also shared with PEOPLE on Saturday that they are hoping to hold the ceremony sometime “early-ish next year.”

He further revealed that Joy, 24, is “currently dress shopping,” as “her mom and sister and friends are in town” to help her find her dream wedding dress.

Though the surgical technologist and model was asking her fiancé questions about what style of gown he might like to see on her, Viall said he didn’t give her any hints.

“I think she's gonna do a great job,” the Viall Files podcast host said of Joy’s final dress decision. “Whatever she wears is gonna be beautiful and I don't want to get in her head by telling her I like this or that. I trust her judgment. She's gonna look good in anything. So I'm excited to see how beautiful she looks.”

Viall also discussed how to best include their dog Jeff in the ceremony, saying, “I'd love for him to be walking down the aisle. He is a big part of my life, for sure.”

JC Olivera/Getty

While he and his bride-to-be continue to plan for their big day, Viall previously revealed that they have already selected a venue, which is a special place in Georgia. "It's a private property in Natalie's family," he told PEOPLE last month.

“It's one of those things where we didn't really want a destination wedding, but we were pretty flexible. We live in L.A. now. I have family in the Midwest. She has family in the South, so we were just trying to figure out what made the most sense. We landed on this private property that we're lucky enough to be a part of our families and we're really excited about it."

At the time, he also shared his hopes for the wedding, "I just want Natalie to have the wedding of her dreams. And I want it to be relatively stress-free for both of us.”



“On my show, I get so many questions about the wedding experience and I certainly hear from people a lot about the stresses and the anxiety that can come with [planning]. So it's just really important for us to enjoy this and have this day be a celebration of our relationship and include the people who know us the best."

Viall proposed to Joy in January at Create Studios in Venice, California, with an 18K yellow gold set engagement ring that he designed with Brilliant Earth. The couple has been together since July 2020, though they didn’t start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021.



