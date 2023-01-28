Nick Viall Says He and Natalie Joy Don't Want a Long Engagement: 'Anxious to Get Married'

Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Reveal Their Engagement Timeline

John Wolfsohn/Getty

Wedding bells may be ringing soon for Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie Joy.

The Bachelor alum, 42, revealed to E! News at the Brilliant Earth x Nick Viall Valentine's Day event that despite just getting engaged, he and Joy are ready to get the ball rolling along to become husband and wife.

"We're definitely anxious to get married," he continued. "We definitely didn't get engaged to have a long engagement, so it's been great. It's exciting."

He told the outlet that they have already begun pre-planning for the wedding.

"We recently had a lot of talks about it," he said. "Which was more than I've ever done. It's eye-level things. Last night, we just started talking about how we should start making a list."

Viall said they have also been able to get a little advice from their friends who "recently got married" or are in the midst of "planning a wedding."

"Everyone tells us, 'You got to find the venue,'" Viall said. "For me, it's an excitement level, but I've been told that if you can find that, it gets a lot easier. But that's the big hurdle. So now I'm excited to figure that out. It is intimidating."

Sarah Partain

The Viall Files podcast host said "the driving force" of finding a venue would be making sure that "people who know our relationship and know us" are involved, instead of having the "biggest wedding of all time."

"Also convenience," Joy added. "We want it to be super easy. I have a lot of older, sick family members who I want to come, and I don't want anyone having to fly to Mexico. I want it to be easy for everyone."

The couple has also already started thinking about wedding guests, and it's no surprise that some Bachelor Nation couples are on that list. Viall told E! News that Bachelor in Paradise stars Jarrod Haibon and Ashley Laconetti are on the list "for sure" as well as Ben Higgens and Jess Clarke and Sharleen Joynt and Andy Levin.

"We have been lucky enough that we're good friends of that community. We'll see what we're able to do. We don't even know what kind of wedding it's gonna look like, but most people are family for sure," Viall said.

Joy also noted that they hope to invite friends Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

Viall and Joy announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Jan. 12.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Viall, 42, wrote in the caption of the post, which features a handful of photos from the couple's engagement. Viall is seen kissing his fiancée's hand in one photo, while Joy poses for the camera and shows off her engagement ring in another.

The pair was first linked together in 2020, but decided to share their relationship more publicly in 2021. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Joy, who is a surgical technologist and model, was "great" for the reality television star.

In February 2021, Viall opened up about his relationship for the first time on his Viall Files podcast, sharing, "It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy." He also disclosed that Joy slid into his DMs.

A few months later, on an episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast released in the summer of 2021, Viall revealed that he was in it for the long haul.

"I wouldn't be in a relationship with her if I didn't think it was possible, you know?" he said. "She's the first person I've called my girlfriend, minus TV, in a long, long time."