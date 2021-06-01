Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Pose in Dark Jeans as the Bachelor Alum Says His Are 'Tighter'

Nick Viall Instagram

Nick Viall is taking skinny jeans to a new level.

On Monday, The Bachelor alum shared a photo on Instagram alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Joy, as the couple both rocked black skinny jeans. The pair posed together for the pic with Viall slipping his hand into Joy's back pocket while she placed her hand on his thigh.

The 40-year-old then joked in the photo caption, "My jeans are tighter than my girlfriend's jeans."

Later in his Instagram Stories, Viall told his followers that he has been taking style types from the surgical technologist, sharing that Joy is the reason he's been growing his hair out.

"Happy to report for anyone who gives a s—, the curls are coming back," he said. "Natalie is insisting that I bring them back so 'happy girlfriend, happy life' I think is the saying."

Viall and Joy went Instagram official in January after dating quietly for several months. The two have been increasingly open about their relationship, posting more of each other on social media. A source previously told PEOPLE that Joy is "great for him."

Last month, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted in Los Angeles. The former Bachelor shared a photo from the night posing with his girlfriend as she gazed up into his eyes, joking, "This was her first time so she didn't know to look at the camera."

Joy also shared another photo from her red carpet debut saying, "can't script this," along with a montage of snaps from the night.

Joy has also made a good impression on Viall's group of Bachelor Nation friends. The former Bachelor and his girlfriend spent time with two fellow franchise alums, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, back in March. At the time of the outing, Iaconetti posted a photo of the four on Instagram while gushing over the new couple.

"She's everything we hoped he'd find," Iaconetti wrote of Joy. "Perfect complement."

During an episode of his Viall Files podcast earlier this year, Viall said that he and Joy, who first connected via Instagram direct messages, are doing "great."

"I have those moments of gratitude and thankfulness," he said. "There's moments where I'm like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're a part of my life.'"

"Between the two of us, I am easily the most dramatic. I'm the drama queen," he added. "She is a voice of reason, which is a breath of fresh air."