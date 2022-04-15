Nick and Vanessa Lachey Used to Go Through Each Other's Phones — But Therapy Helped Them Stop

nick vanessa - pub

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are getting candid about a past problem in their relationship.

While co-hosting The Ultimatum's first season reunion episode, Vanessa said she had "mixed feelings" after learning that contestant April Marie went through now-ex boyfriend Jake Cunningham's phone without permission.

But the 41-year-old former Total Request Live host then admitted: "I mean, I know there was a time in my life when I did it."

Vanessa was, in fact, referencing a previous moment in her relationship with the former 98 Degrees crooner. Upon hearing the revelation, Nick, 48, appeared to be stunned.

"You did it too," Vanessa said to Nick. "I'm actually surprised you figured out my password. That was a good one."

Through couple's counseling, the longtime pair eventually realized they needed to learn to trust each other.

"Honestly, I remember we went to a therapist and she was like, 'If y'all are going through each other's phones, then you shouldn't be together,'" Vanessa added. "I'm like, 'You're right. I need to trust this man and he needs to trust me.'"

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix Nick and Vanessa Lachey on The Ultimatum

Nick and Vanessa have related to the Netflix show's contestants in more ways than one. During the series premiere episode, Vanessa revealed that she once gave Nick an ultimatum.

"We dated for five years. So I finally said, 'What are we doing?' she recalled. "I have now moved in with him, I renovated his entire bachelor pad, there was a bar in the pool. I'm like, 'Whatever you want!' Now I'm like, 'Okay, well, I want to put kids in the pool.'"

Added Nick: "I think that's what put the nail in the coffin."

At another point in the series, Vanessa also said that Nick's "very public marriage" and "very public divorce" from ex-wife Jessica Simpson was "very hard" on them.

"It wasn't until the moment that he was like, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and I said, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and we truly committed to each other," she continued. "We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could."

Nick added that the pair ultimately "got perspective" in the end.

The couple has been married since July 2011. They're now parents to daughter Brooklyn, 7, as well as sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5.