Nick Sirianni to Kellen Moore after Super Bowl win: 'Run this (expletive) back'

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to land the New Orleans Saints' head coach vacancy with Super Bowl 59 now in the books.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is hoping the Eagles' 40-22 victory may change Moore's mind about leaving.

Sirianni spoke about the Eagles' first-year coordinators, Moore and NFL veteran Vic Fangio, during the Lombardi Trophy presentation after Super Bowl 59.

He had a simple message for Moore, that was captured by Fox's Terry Bradshaw.

"Let's run this (expletive) back, Kellen," Sirianni said.

It's easy to understand why Sirianni would want Moore to return. The 36-year-old's first season with the Eagles was a success, as Philadelphia's offense ranked seventh in the league in points per game and eighth in yards per game while seeing Saquon Barkley become just the ninth-ever NFL player to run for 2,000 yards.

Jalen Hurts enjoyed a quality season as well. He posted a career-best 103.7 passer rating, totaled 32 touchdowns (18 passing, 14 rushing) and capped his season off with an MVP performance in Super Bowl 59.

But would Moore legitimately consider spurning the Saints at the alter? ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Moore has "privately told people he wants the Saints job" so it's hard to imagine Sirianni's dream coming to pass.

As such, the Eagles may find themselves looking for a new offensive coordinator for a third consecutive offseason.

