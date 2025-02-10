Nick Sirianni couldn't contain his excitement during Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl pick-6

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

For a moment, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was locked in. His hands were on his knees, eyes straight ahead, watching his defense attempt to defend a third-and-16 attempt by the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

And then Patrick Mahomes’ errant pass landed in the arms of Cooper DeJean.

And as the Eagles’ rookie defensive back started sprinting towards the endzone, Sirianni couldn’t contain his excitement and started running down the sideline, eventually ripping off his headset and screaming in celebration as DeJean scored on a pick-6 to make the score 17-0 in the Eagles’ favor in the second quarter.

It seemed like a pivotal moment in the game, and one Sirianni and Eagles fans might remember for a long time.

Coach was stoked for Cooper’s TD 🔥 #FlyEaglesFly 📺: #SBLIX on FOX 📱: Tubi + NFL app pic.twitter.com/qTzzliJKD3 — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025

DeJean, a second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Iowa, was also celebrating his 22nd birthday on Sunday. He made the PFWA All-Rookie team and has been a key playmaker on Philadelphia's defense and this interception of Mahomes was his first of his NFL career.

