Nick the Siberian Husky Wins the 4th Annual Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina

Nick is celebrating a star-studded win.

The Siberian husky, whose show name is GCHP Sharin Nick of Dynasty RC Kennel, took home the Best in Show title at the 4th annual Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina, which aired on NBC on Sunday night.

Celebrities like Olivia Culpo and Bo Derek watched on as Nick out-trotted six other dogs in the final round. Along with Nick, who won the Working Group prior to taking Best in Show, the Best in Show pack included McConnaughey the English Springer Spaniel, Piper the bloodhound, Luna the Cairn terrier, Bono the Havanese, Joan the Chinese Shar-Pei, and Conrad the Shetland sheepdog.

Nick took the top prize, bringing his total Best in Show wins to 60, with help from his handler Michelle Scott.

"Dogs like Nick have to have the determination and a great energy about them. At the end of the day, it’s a long day, its hot in the ring and Nick is a real athlete and with that, he has a big heart," Scott told PEOPLE about what she thinks sets the husky apart from his competition.

With another win under his collar, Nick celebrated his big night with a nice dinner and a long nap in a cold room.

"He really likes to just hang out," Scott added about Nick's personality. "We live out in the country so he likes to come with us when we go biking along the canal. At the end of the day, he’s just a dog."