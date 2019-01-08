Nick Schmaltz injury update: Coyotes lose center for rest of season

Sporting News
The Coyotes acquired Schmaltz from the Blackhawks in a November trade.

Nick Schmaltz injury update: Coyotes lose center for rest of season

The Coyotes acquired Schmaltz from the Blackhawks in a November trade.

The Coyotes have lost center Nick Schmaltz for the rest of the season.

Arizona announced Tuesday that Schmaltz would be out for the year after suffering a lower-body injury. He has not played in a game since Dec. 30.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Schmaltz finishes the season with seven goals and 18 assists in 40 games.

The Coyotes acquired Schmaltz from the Blackhawks in November for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini.

He had five goals and nine assists in 17 games with the Coyotes and added a much-needed element of speed to the Arizona offense.

MORE: NHL All-Star Game 2019: Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy replaces Canadiens' Carey Price

The Coyotes went 8-9-0 in 17 games with Schmaltz in their lineup. Arizona is 10-12-3 in all other games without him.

What to Read Next