Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Nick Scali (ASX:NCK), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nick Scali:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = AU$157m ÷ (AU$596m - AU$146m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Nick Scali has an ROCE of 35%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nick Scali compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nick Scali here for free.

So How Is Nick Scali's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Nick Scali's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 50%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Nick Scali is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 89% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Nick Scali and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

