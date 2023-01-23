Nick Saban's problems don't start and end with Kirby Smart. Watch Brian Kelly and LSU | Opinion

Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
·4 min read

Nick Saban got off easy.

David Pollack caused a minor stir on ESPN’s halftime set at the national championship when he accurately stated that Georgia ruled college football the past two seasons. An innocuous enough comment, unless you factor in that Saban, the coach who previously lorded over the sport, was seated next to Pollack, looking right at him, as a guest of ESPN.

Pollack boldly did what few from the Worldwide Leader would consider: He removed his lips from Saban’s ring and told the truth to the man who long sat on college football’s throne.

“Georgia, obviously, we’ve seen the past couple of seasons now, really, they’ve taken ahold of college football. They’ve done an unbelievable job,” Pollack said.

Pollack stopped before piling on.

Here’s what else he could have said without straying from the land of the reasonable: … And Georgia isn’t the only team Alabama is chasing. Look at what Brian Kelly is building at LSU. The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide in 2022 and are assembling a better team for Kelly’s second season.

That’s right, Saban’s problems don’t begin and end with Kirby Smart.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to his players during the second quarter against Arkansas.

Pollack’s comments may become motivation as they get stuck in the head of Alabama players this offseason like Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

But don’t stop at Georgia.

Saban also should show the ending of LSU’s overtime victory over Alabama on a loop on screens inside the team facility, because the way the past few weeks have gone, Kelly’s Tigers appear here to stay.

In December, Alabama signed a loaded recruiting class, tops in the land. To those who say Saban’s dynasty is dead, take that!

And yet, while Alabama stockpiled some of the country’s most talented lads, Kelly is amassing men. Talented men.

To coach college football in 2023 is to keep your head on a swivel. High school recruiting is but one bite at the apple. Transfers are another.

And, behold, here comes LSU.

Eleven transfers have pledged to the Tigers so far, a group that 247Sports ranks as the nation's best transfer class.

Just how good is this group of Bayou newcomers?

The Advertiser’s Koki Riley, my colleague within the USA TODAY Network, recently published a list ranking LSU’s transfer adds.

At No. 10 on his list was FCS All-America cornerback Zy Alexander, who had nine career interceptions at Southeastern.

If nine LSU transfers are better than an FCS All-American, Alabama should brace for battle come Nov. 4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

LSU’s transfer haul includes four cornerbacks, a quartet that includes Denver Harris, a former five-star recruit from Texas A&M, and Darian Chestnut, a former Freshman All-American at Syracuse.

Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson or whoever starts for Alabama against LSU may find that the Tigers come armed with a no-fly zone.

Former Alabama wide receiver Aaron Anderson is the only offensive player among LSU’s transfer class. Why is Kelly so focused on his defense? Well, LSU’s offense returns nine starters. Nine. What a luxury.

Alabama, of course, can counter with transfers of its own, but it’s been quiet on that front. Alabama has added two transfers: tight end CJ Dippre of Maryland and one of Georgia’s reserve linebackers, Trezmen Marshall.

Meanwhile, a slew of Alabama players (mostly reserves) transferred to other Power Five programs.

Surely the Tide isn’t finished filling in the cracks.

The transfer portal is closed to new entries until May, but teams may continue to add portal leftovers before another flurry of activity will kick off after spring practice.

Still, it’s hard to see Alabama matching LSU’s haul.

Saban once pondered whether the NCAA’s rule evolution granting immediate eligibility to all first-time transfers would allow the rich to get richer.

Well, if that’s the case, then right now, Alabama looks like a pauper, and LSU is living on Billionaires' Row, because the Tigers are reaping the dividends of the portal.

All the while, LSU was one point better than Alabama on the scoreboard in 2022.

LSU won the SEC West.

So, everything Pollack said about Georgia that night in Los Angeles was accurate, awkward though it may have been to utter with Saban alongside.

But Saban's issues to address don’t begin with Georgia. The Bulldogs are not on Alabama’s schedule.

Alabama must start by dealing with a division rival that isn’t content to let Alabama rule the block.

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

