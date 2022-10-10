Nick Saban updates status of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young ahead of Tennessee game

Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
·3 min read

Bryce Young is getting his shoulder injury re-evaluated Monday, Nick Saban said at the beginning of Tennessee week.

"Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week," Saban said. "But this is something nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do. We'll see as the week progresses. I don't have an update much more than that."

Young didn't play Saturday in Alabama's 24-20 win over Texas A&M as he was dealing with the shoulder injury. Young was in uniform on the field for warmups, but he did not throw any passes. Instead, Jalen Milroe got the start.

Young's availability will be the biggest storyline to follow as No. 1 Alabama prepares to face No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) is chased out of bounds by Texas defensive back Anthony Cook during the second half of their game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Without Young in the lineup for the Texas A&M game, the Crimson Tide offense struggled at times. Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception, all in the first half. Four turnovers and two misses field goals allowed the Aggies to stay in the game.

Milroe completed 12 of 19 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 83 yards on 17 attempts.

I SPY: How Jimbo Fisher tipped off Texas A&M's call on final play to Alabama

CAUSE FOR CONCERN?: Ugly wins are new normal for No. 1 Alabama

CALM DOWN: Time for change at Oklahoma among Week 6 overreactions

"I think Jalen played with a lot of anxiety," Saban said. "I don't think he allowed himself to let his training sort of guide him and trust and believe in it so that he can have success in executing plays. You can't turn the ball over and not execute plays like they are designed relative to the read of what you should and shouldn't do."

Young wanted to enter the game late, Saban said. Young never changed out of his uniform and pads and was even a captain for the game. Still, it was Milroe's show to the end of the game.

"He's been very supportive all week of helping Jalen every way that he can, but he also wants to play," Saban said. "He actually wanted to play at the end of the game."

Young suffered the injury in the second quarter of the win over Arkansas the week prior. Saban has reiterated since the night in Fayetteville the injury to Young was not serious or long term in nature.

"We didn’t think he could go back in the game today because I don’t think he had much steam on throwing the ball,” Saban said on Oct. 1 after the Arkansas game. “He’s had these before, and in a few days, he starts to respond pretty well, so we’ll just have to see how it goes and play it day to day.”

Young has completed 90 of 134 passes for 1,202 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's fresh off a season in which he won the Heisman Trophy, throwing for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The passing game has been hit or miss for Alabama this season, even with Young in the lineup. Receiving play has been inconsistent at times. Combine that with Milroe making his first start, and the passing offense managed only 111 yards in Young's absence against Texas A&M.

"That's certainly not our goal," Saban said after the game. "So something in the passing game needs to get better, and I’m not putting it all on him. I’m just saying we need to do a better job in protection, we need to do a better job route running and we need to do a better job of being able to make good decisions in the pocket so we don’t have negative plays."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama QB Bryce Young uncertain for Tennessee according to Nick Saban

