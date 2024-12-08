Nick Saban threatened boring regular season schedules after Alabama was left out of the playoff

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide former football coach and current ESPN analyst Nick Saban on the set of ESPN's College Game Day at the University of Texas on the South Mall, before a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The final spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff came down to to the Alabama Crimson Tide and Southern Methodist Mustangs. That left ESPN analyst and former Tide head coach Nick Saban in a difficult spot for objective analysis in a bracket reveal that, somehow, needed more than half an hour to unveil only a dozen teams.

Saban kept a professional facade, but his disappointment peaked through after the committee's decision to roll with SMU over Alabama became official. The seven-time national champion bemoaned the choice as a product of Bama's difficult schedule (and the three losses that came with it), suggesting Sunday's snub could be a factor in eliminating big out-of-conference games in Tuscaloosa for the foreseeable future.

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama being out of the 12-team College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/xx74Z1KMfF — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2024

"If we don't take strength of schedule into consideration, is there any benefit to scheduling really good teams in the future," Saban mused on live television. "Here at Alabama, we're supposed to play Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Florida State in the future outside the league.

"Those are great games for fans to see, and that's what I think we should be doing in college football is creating more good inventory for great games that people are interested in. But do you enhance people wanting to do that -- what's the athletic director going to do? He may go cancel all those games now, knowing the SEC is tough enough."

There's some logic to that, but Alabama handled its non-conference schedule this season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer with aplomb. The Tide traveled to the raucous confines of Camp Randall Stadium for a 42-10 win over Wisconsin and finished 4-0 in non-conference play. The SEC schedule was responsible for all three of Bama's losses, including to 6-6 teams Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

If anything, that early season win over the Badgers would have been an asset had Wisconsin not unexpectedly shrunk from the spotlight in the second year of the Luke Fickell era. Wisconsin was 5-7 this season, but remained the top arrow in Alabama's non-conference quiver, clocking in at 54th in Athlon's final FBS rankings. If the Badgers had their typical top-25 adjacent campaign, it could have been a resume-tipping win that inched the Crimson Tide past the Mustangs and into the bracket.

That's all a moot point now. Alabama lost three games and won't get the chance to play for a national title. Whether or not that affects a robust non-conference schedule going forward remains to be seen.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Nick Saban threatened boring regular season schedules after Alabama was left out of the playoff