Nick Saban Mocks Reporters With Snide Question In Press Conference

Alabama football coach Nick Saban went on the offensive against reporters this week, snidely asking them: “Did any of you play sports?” (Watch the video below.)

The seven-time national champion coach got riled after practice Wednesday when one journalist asked him about the increased playing time of tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

Nick Saban’s latest midweek rant



“Did any of you play sports? I mean, the coach is supposed to play the best players, right?!”



😂 pic.twitter.com/4n5XNCE8sA — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 22, 2021

Saban earnestly answered at first but irritation took over. “Did any of you play sports? I mean, the coach is supposed to play the best players, right?” he sniped. “And then it’s up to the players to do what they’re supposed to do so they get to play. Because they become one of the best players. So that’s what he’s doing now. But I don’t know, maybe if you didn’t play, maybe that’s not something that you quite get. So to answer your question, he’s doing what he’s supposed to do.”

Saban, whose Crimson Tide hosts Southern Mississippi on Saturday, still has the No. 1 team after narrowly beating Miami last week. Things could be worse. But even when the going doesn’t get tough, Saban can getgrumpy.

Just for kicks, maybe the media could ask the coach if he ever wrote a news article.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...