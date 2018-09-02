Nick Saban apologized to ESPN's Maria Taylor after his response to her QB question

Nick Saban didn’t waste any time to apologize to Maria Taylor for his conduct after Alabama’s blowout win on Saturday.

The ESPN reporter asked the Alabama coach about the performance of his quarterbacks following the 51-14 Alabama victory over Louisville. Saban wasn’t thrilled and got unnecessarily angry.

Nick Saban responded critically to a question about his QBs after Alabama's win. pic.twitter.com/sZCvIox2Dq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2018





According to reporter Jim Miller — and confirmed by ESPN to Deadspin — Saban called Taylor later that night.





The question was about the biggest topic of Alabama’s season

Saban refused to name a starting quarterback before Saturday night’s game, even going so far as to refuse to tell Taylor who would go out on the field first right before the kickoff. Which Alabama was set to receive.

Tua Tagovailoa started the game over Jalen Hurts and ended up getting the majority of the playing time. He played so well, in fact, that it’s easy to see how he’ll be Alabama’s primary QB throughout the season.

But there will still be questions about the competition between the two throughout the season. They aren’t going to disappear after last night. Saban knows this. And hopefully he’ll be a little nicer next time a legitimate question is asked.

Story Continues

Nick Saban didn’t look too thrilled in this shot after his team’s 37-point win. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Nick Saban chews out reporter for asking valid QB question

• Pat Forde: Michigan’s opening dud feels like beginning of the end for Harbaugh

• Phillies pitcher has cheat sheet confiscated by ump

• Ravens rookie hospitalized with ‘head wounds’

