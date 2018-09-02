Nick Saban apologized to ESPN's Maria Taylor after his response to her QB question
Nick Saban didn’t waste any time to apologize to Maria Taylor for his conduct after Alabama’s blowout win on Saturday.
The ESPN reporter asked the Alabama coach about the performance of his quarterbacks following the 51-14 Alabama victory over Louisville. Saban wasn’t thrilled and got unnecessarily angry.
Nick Saban responded critically to a question about his QBs after Alabama's win. pic.twitter.com/sZCvIox2Dq
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2018
According to reporter Jim Miller — and confirmed by ESPN to Deadspin — Saban called Taylor later that night.
Last night #NickSaban called and apologized to @MariaTaylor7 #RollTide #mariataylor
— jamesmiller (@JimMiller) September 2, 2018
The question was about the biggest topic of Alabama’s season
Saban refused to name a starting quarterback before Saturday night’s game, even going so far as to refuse to tell Taylor who would go out on the field first right before the kickoff. Which Alabama was set to receive.
Tua Tagovailoa started the game over Jalen Hurts and ended up getting the majority of the playing time. He played so well, in fact, that it’s easy to see how he’ll be Alabama’s primary QB throughout the season.
But there will still be questions about the competition between the two throughout the season. They aren’t going to disappear after last night. Saban knows this. And hopefully he’ll be a little nicer next time a legitimate question is asked.
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
