Nick Saban and Kirby Smart's pursuit of prized QB recruit Arch Manning includes attending basketball games

Recruiting never stops.

Less than two weeks after Georgia beat Alabama in the national championship game, both Georgia's Kirby Smart and Alabama's Nick Saban have continued their pursuit of prized 2023 quarterback Arch Manning by attending Manning's basketball games.

Saban was at Isidore Newman's basketball game on Saturday along with Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Their attendance came just days after Smart was at a game along with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

NCAA recruiting rules dictate that coaches can't speak to Manning directly while on these recruiting visits, but it's not like he has no idea they're in attendance. Their presence makes it clear that they're interested in him playing for their teams. Especially when they're attending basketball games just days after their teams played for the national championship.

Arch Manning is the son of Archie Manning's oldest child, Cooper, and a nephew to Peyton and Eli. He’s a five-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the country, according to Rivals. Nearly every top team in the country is recruiting Arch Manning and his recruitment will be the biggest story of the 2022 recruiting year. If he goes to Alabama, he could immediately step in for Heisman winner Bryce Young if he heads to the NFL in 2023. At Georgia, he’d presumably join 2021 five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff.