Nick Robinson says he has never met anyone who wants UK version of Fox News

Mr Robinson said both Remainers and Leavers 'struggle to tell the difference between a legitimate question and a statement of opinion' - David Rose

Nick Robinson has said he has “yet to meet anyone who wants Britain to have its own version of Fox News”.

The BBC Radio 4 Today presenter said it was right that Ofcom is asking the public for their views on whether politicians should be allowed to air their opinions as presenters on news channels, such as GB News.

However, he suggested that the outcome of that public debate would only fall one way.

“I have yet to meet anyone who wants Britain to have its own version of Fox News, which recently had to pay out more than £600 million for having been shown to knowingly broadcast lies about why Donald Trump lost the last presidential election,” Robinson wrote in this week’s edition of The Spectator.

Mr Robinson also wrote about his recent Today interview with Nigel Farage, in which he pointed out that the former UKIP leader had stood for election seven times and lost on every occasion.

“The response to this exchange was entirely predictable. Passionate Leavers heard what they listen to hear every day - evidence that the BBC still hasn’t ‘got over’ Brexit. Ardent Remainers raged that the BBC had once again given Farage the attention he craves.

“Both groups struggle to tell the difference between a legitimate question and a statement of opinion,” Mr Robinson said.

He added: “As it happens, I think Farage has been one of the most influential politicians in my lifetime.

“Farage is also a very accomplished broadcaster and, I suspect, believes he will be more potent (as well as considerably better off) if he campaigns from the studio rather than in parliament.”

Mr Farage hosts a nightly show on GB News.