Nick Pratto hits a walk-off home run to lift Kansas City Royals past the Boston Red Sox

Kansas City Royals rookie first baseman Nick Pratto hit a 3-2 pitch to center field for a walk-off home run to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in front of an announced 19,136 in the third game of the four-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

MJ Melendez hit his second leadoff homer for the Royals, and Kyle Isbel (2 for 3, two runs scored) hit his first home since June 29. Bobby Witt Jr. knocked in two runs for the Royals (43-65).

Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch gave up four runs on seven hits, including two home runs, in seven innings.

