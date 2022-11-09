Nick Pope shines in penalty shoot-out as Newcastle knock Crystal Palace out of the Carabao Cup

Nick Pope shines in penalty shoot-out as Newcastle knock Crystal Palace out of the Carabao Cup - Stu Forster/Getty Images
In a season where everything seems to have changed at Newcastle United there was even a penalty shootout victory to progress into the next round of a Carabao Cup competition that has already lost plenty of its early favourites.

This was only the second time in 11 attempts that Newcastle have won a penalty shootout and you have to look back deep into the record books, to November 2006 and an away game at Watford, to find the last one.

But this is a new Newcastle United. Reborn, re-energised, restored to full power since the takeover by a Saudi Arabian led consortium. Suddenly, anything seems possible.

This was only a third round win over a weak Crystal Palace side, but it is what it symbolised. This is a club that has been so often weighed down by its history, but this new regime, under a new manager Eddie Howe wants to write their own.

Newcastle were poor here, they could not win the game in normal time, even after emptying their bench and bringing on their big name stars. But they found a way to win where previous versions would have found a way to lose and it was England goalkeeper Nick Pope who was the hero, saving three Crystal Palace penalties after Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes had missed for the home side.

It was a dramatic end to an forgettable evening. A 90 minutes that called into question the continued existence of the Carabao Cup. Newcastle made eight changes from the side that beat Southampton. Crystal Palace made six to the team that beat West Ham.

Neither played with any fluidity or cohesion. They looked like strangers, staying together at an all inclusive hotel, tossed together for an evening kickabout as part of the daily activities and entertainment options. Either this or a night at the Bingo.

It was also a potent reminder of the lack of strength in depth behind the first choice XI at Newcastle. Much has been made of manager Eddie Howe’s excellent coaching skills; his ability to improve players, but Newcastle have not looked this bad since they beat League Two Tranmere Rovers in the previous round.

Of their new signings, the only two who can be considered a first team regulars are Dan Burn, who moved over from left back to centre back, and goalkeeper Nick Pope who made a brilliant save at his near post to prevent Jean-Philippe Mateta giving Palace a deserved lead in the first half.

Chris Wood is now third choice if Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak is and Matt Targett has fallen behind Burn in the left back pecking order. The rest of the starting XI were made of players who struggled under Steve Bruce. Old failings were all too obvious. Poor on the ball, not great off it. The closest the home side came to a goal before the break was a quickly taken free kick by Jonjo Shelvey, which caught Palace keeper Sam Johnstone napping, but drifted wide of the goal.

Howe will not have been impressed and Newcastle were better after the interval. They should have taken the lead when Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross found Burn, six yards out, unmarked, but he headed into the ground and the bounce took it straight into Johnston’s arms.

Howe started emptying the bench with just over 25 minutes left to play and one of his big guns substitutes should have ended Palace, but Miguel Almiron, scorer of so many amazing goals this season, applied a weak finish to Kieran Tripper’s through ball and Johnstone saved.

Palace were poor and spent most of the second half playing for penalties, although a late shot from Luka Milivojevic did at least warm the gloves of Pope late on.

Newcastle United (4-3-3)

Pope; Manquillo (Trippier 66), Lascelles, Burn (Botman 66), Target; S Longstaff (Bruno 66), Shelvey (Willock 86), Joelinton; Anderson (Almiron 78), Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Subs not used: Schar, Lewis, Karius, Murphy, Willock.

Booked: Anderson

Crystal Palace (3-5-2)

Johnstone; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi; Clyne, Olise (Ebiowei 78), Milvojevic, Hughes, Mitchell; Mateta, J Ayew (Riedewald 78)

Subs not used: Whitworth, Balmer, Riedewald, Gordon, Phillips. Nascimento, Ozoh, Rodney

Referee: Graham Scott

