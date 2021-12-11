Nick Offerman Jokes About Him and Wife Megan Mullally Both Having Kissed Rob Lowe

Nick Offerman and his wife Megan Mullally have a lot in common — they've both kissed Rob Lowe!

The Parks and Recreation alum, 51, spoke on the hilarious fact while on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday. Clarkson, 39, noted that Offerman dished on the moment in his new book Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.

Mullally and Lowe shared a kiss — or as Offerman describes it, "a throat-kissing scene" — in 1986's About Last Night. "She played this floozy trying to distract him from Demi Moore," Offerman told Clarkson. "They had this crazy kissing scene."

RELATED: Rob Lowe Looks Totally Ageless in New Photo Posted Alongside 36-Year-Old Throwback: 'Who Wore It Better?'

Offerman recalled "randomly" stumbling across the movie on television and seeing the kiss. "It was so traumatic," he joked. "It was 15 years later, but I said 'Honey, you are clearly in love with Rob Lowe. This is gonna be a situation.' "

Years later Offerman had his own lip-lock with Lowe, 57, on NBC's Parks and Recreation.

"In an episode where I think Rob Lowe's character [Chris Traeger] finds out that it's [my character] Ron Swanson's birthday and he ends up kissing me on the mouth ... at which point I was like 'Okay honey, I get it. Everything's cool, everything's fine.' "

"If you step back a little ways and squint, you could say we've had a threesome," he said with a laugh. "That's how it is in Hollywood."

Offerman and the Will and Grace star tied the knot in 2003. He told PEOPLE Now last year that the secret to their marriage is "first and foremost we made each other laugh."

He added, "I think that's at the heart of if any relationship is gonna survive, you have to be able to laugh about things. Don't make it too serious."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We just got lucky," he continued. "We adore each other. We're two human beings so it's a relationship that requires work and patience and maintenance. I'm sure I drive her up a tree sometimes and that's when I go and sleep out in the backyard. Then I write her a letter and she lets me back in the house."