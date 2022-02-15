Nick Lachey Posts Adorable Then-and-Now Photos of Son Camden in Bengals Gear in Honor of Super Bowl

nick lachey

Nick Lachey's 9-year-old son Camden is a Cincinnati Bengals fan through and through!

In a collection of photos posted to his Instagram account on Monday, the 98 Degrees crooner, 48, penned a touching tribute to Camden — whom he shares with his wife, Vanessa — and wrote about the joys of watching their favorite football team compete in the Super Bowl together.

"Although yesterday's game clearly didn't go the way I wanted, I wouldn't change a thing," Lachey said in the caption. "To share that Super Bowl experience with my son was magical. Confident that we'll have many more exciting #Bengal games to come!! Forever and always #whodey."

In the first photo, Camden can be seen wearing a bright orange Bengals hoodie and white athletic shorts as he sits on Lachey's lap, laughing as his dad — who is wearing head-to-toe black and sporting a Bengals shirt — holds up both of his arms while planting a smooch on the side of his head.

The second photo — a throwback from when Camden was just a tiny tot — shows him sitting on Lachey's lap while wearing a black Bengals onesie while the Love Is Blind host holds up his arms and kisses the side of his head.

This isn't the first time Lachey has shared photos of himself and his eldest child enjoying football together.

In November last year, the America's Most Musical Family host took Camden to watch the University of Cincinnati Bearcats play during ESPN's College GameDay.

"What a weekend!! It was an honor to represent Cincy at #CollegeGameday and also see my #Bearcats get a W from the sidelines!!" Lachey wrote at the time. "The best part of it all was sharing these memories with my oldest son. Definitely scored some dad points! The worst part was watching the #Bengals lose……"

Lachey also shares son Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7, with wife Vanessa, whom he wed in 2011.

"We feel very complete, but that being said … we just love children and we love having a big family," Vanessa, 41, told PEOPLE in 2018 of the possibility of expanding their brood in the future. "We're both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn't be devastated. It would be like, 'All right, here we go again.' "

"We are very content and happy with three," she added. "It's just enough. It's a little bit of a zone defense — we're not man-to-man anymore, as [Nick] puts it, but just enough to where we can still interact."