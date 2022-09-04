Nick Kyrgios vs Daniil Medvedev live: Score and latest updates from the US Open 2022

nick kyrgios vs daniil medvedev live score us open 2022 latest - USA TODAY

12:37 AM

Kyrgios 3-2 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

132mph ace from Kyrgios on the opening point, 15-0. Fifth ace from Kyrgios, 30-15. And he holds when Medvedev puts a backhand return long.

Very impressive serving from both players.

12:35 AM

Kyrgios* 2-2 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Medvedev backhand winner to start the game, 15-0. Then a cross court backhand winner, 30-0.

Forehand winner to finish. Rapid service game from the Russian.

12:32 AM

Kyrgios 2-1 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Longest rally of the match, clean hitting from both, 20 shots but it is Kyrgios who cracks first with a forehand into the net, 0-15.

119mph Kyrgios second serve ace, 30-15. Followed by a double fault. Kyrgios finds a first serve down the T and Medvedev can't return it.

Forehand winner by Kyrgios to seal the game.

12:28 AM

Kyrgios* 1-1 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Kyrgios backhand volley winner, 0-30. Medvedev responds with a wide ace, 15-30. Medvedev puts forehand long, two break points.

Medvedev takes the point to Kyrgios and finishes with a forehand winner. And he saves the second when Kyrgios' forehand return goes long.

Medvedev survives that early scare when Kyrgios puts another return long.

12:24 AM

First Set: Nick Kyrgios 1-0 Daniil Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

130mph ace down the T from Kyrgios to start the match, 15-0. And a 123mph ace to complete a hold to 15.

Great serving.

12:15 AM

Here we go!

Quick pre-match interview with both players, who say they want to put on a 'show'.

Kyrgios and Medvedev walk onto court on Arthur Ashe Stadium and get a warm reception from the crowd.

Medvedev wins the toss and opts to receive serve...

12:09 AM

US Open day 7 results

Men's Singles Fourth Round

Matteo Berrettini (13), Italy, beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Story continues

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, beat Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Women's Singles Fourth Round

Caroline Garcia (17), France, beat Alison Riske-Amritraj (29), United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Coco Gauff (12), United States, beat Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 7-5.

nick kyrgios vs daniil medvedev live score us open 2022 latest - SHUTTERSTOCK

12:00 AM

Exclusive interview

It’s very sad, because a lot of the press and television today, particularly in tennis, don’t want to mention my name. It’s only when they have to, because I still hold so many records. I have had a lot of bullying. But we should be able to say what we believe. I’ve got nothing against anybody. I respect everybody.

Outspoken 24-time Grand Slam winner Margaret Court explains her tennis exile, Wimbledon snub and why her record will never be beaten.

Read more of her thoughts here.

11:46 PM

Medvedev on facing Kyrgios

We've played great matches. All have been quite tight on the scoreboard. It's 3-1 to him but I'll try to do better this time and it'll be a great match for people to watch.

11:35 PM

Kyrgios on facing Medvedev

There's no shame in losing to a player like that. But the way I'm playing, the game plan and the success I had against him obviously in Montreal, I definitely feel like I have a fighting chance, Not many players can say that right now, going in to play Medvedev at the U.S. Open. We've got major respect for each other. I've got major respect for his coach as well. He's a great guy. Been really nice to me. Look, I think it's going to be a fun battle.

nick kyrgios vs daniil medvedev live score us open 2022 latest - AP

11:21 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to arguably the match of the US Open so far in the men's draw as defending champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios.

It promises to be a heavyweight showdown with both players in excellent form coming into the match. Intriguingly, Kyrgios has a 3-1 head-to-head lead against Medvedev and won their most recent meeting at in Montreal last month.

Medvedev said: "We both kind of know what to expect right now. He managed to get the better of me there (Montreal) for sure, especially I would say in terms of clutch moments.

"I kind of know what I have to do. Serve well, try to get to the tie-break, try to get opportunities on his serve. He also knows what he will do. He's playing good so far. I watched his matches. Concentrated. Definitely I'm looking forward to it. Hopefully I can play my best game."

Medvedev, who has made at least the semi-finals in the last three US Opens and is trying to become the first repeat champion since Roger Federer won five straight from 2004 to 2008. He is also the only player in the top half of the draw who has not lost a set and no man has won a US Open title without losing a set in the open era, which began in 1968.

After reaching the Wimbledon final in July, Kyrgios has maintained his level and is through to the fourth round in New York for the first time following a 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory over American JJ Wolf.

He said: "Win or lose, I'm proud of how far I've come. I've worked hard to be in the fourth round of the US Open. I think that's where every tennis player wants to be, playing the best players in the world in the best stadiums in the world, getting paid well. I'm looking forward to it."