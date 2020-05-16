Nick Kyrgios praises Andy Murray in Instagram live: ‘You are better than Djokovic’

Nick Kyrgios was admittedly six glasses of wine deep when he logged on to an Instagram live with Andy Murray from his Canberra, Australia, home on Saturday night.

His point, however, still stands.

Kyrgios thinks that Murray is better than top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic. Murray, he said, is on his serve “like a light” while Djokovic just “dodges” it.

“I think you should have one of the best careers ever,” Kyrgios told Murray, via the AFP. “I think you are better than Djokovic.

“Djokovic was playing dodgeball on my serve and you were slapping it for a winner. He was trying to dodge it, you were on it like a light.”

Murray, though, wasn’t quite sold.

“The results would suggest otherwise,” he responded.

He’s right on that front.

Djokovic holds a 25-11 head-to-head record against Murray and has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles. Murray has just three.

In Murray’s defense, he has been dealing with a brutal hip injury for quite some time. He underwent surgery early in 2019 and even hinted that he was going to retire at that point, though returned briefly at the end of last year. He hasn’t played since the Davis Cup in November, however, and pulled out of several tournaments before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the sports world.

Now, though, the 33-year-old is doing much better.

“I feel pretty good,” Murray said, via the AFP. “I was doing well before the injury at the Davis Cup. I think when things get back to normal I will be alright.”

Kyrgios — who is currently ranked No. 40 in the world and has six singles titles to his name — told Murray that he hopes the two can play doubles together whenever Murray is up for it.

“Only if you promise to behave,” Murray responded jokingly, via the AFP. “You said you were going to.”

